How to watch Man United vs Newcastle and live stream Ronaldo debut from anywhere

A few weeks into the the new Premier League season and a number of clubs are set to show off their new signings - but none is as anticipated as at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo ready to make his second debut for the Red Devils. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Newcastle online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

The returning no.7 completed his signing just days before the end of the summer transfer window, and bolsters a formidable United attack that had already boasted the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Edison Cavani.

The Portuguese star has laid down the gauntlet to his teammates by stating that he expects United to be in contention for the title come April, and the home side will be keen to kick off the new Ronaldo-led era by extending their unbeaten start to the new season

Former Red Devil Steve Bruce has the unenviable task of trying to nullify CR7 and co, with the Newcastle boss made to make do with just the single acquisition of young Arsenal star Joe Willock during the window to a squad that was clearly in need of further reinforcements.

Follow our guide to get a Man United vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Newcastle from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Man United vs Newcastle live stream in the UK?

With full-capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, the novelty of being able to watch Saturday afternoon kick-offs on TV in the UK has come to an end, with the return of the dreaded 3pm black-out. If you're desperate to watch Ronaldo's return to the Premier League live, the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Premier League online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Man United vs Newcastle via NBC if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 10am ET / 7am PT. If you don't have cable, a really cheap option is NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch this match. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man United vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man United vs Newcastle, with kick-off scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT . Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man United vs Newcastle in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 12am on Saturday night / Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Newcastle at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man United vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League action online in India