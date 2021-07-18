How to watch Love Island UK final 2021 and stream as the winners are crowned from home, abroad and in the US

There's been heads turning or left completely scrambled, pulling for chats, and recoupling ceremonies by the dozon. But all that muggy behaviour and graduating in the bedroom comes to an end as our winners are about to be crowned. We've been in it for the long haul as these relationships have blossomed, so make sure you know how to watch Love Island UK final 2021 online where you are.

How to watch Love Island UK final When is it on? Monday, August 23 at 9pm BST Watch free: ITV2 / ITV Hub (UK) / 9Now (Aus) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The nation have once again coupled up with their TV screen for another series of young, scantily-clad twenty-somethings gallivanting around a villa somewhere in Spain.

From being put through their paces in gruelling - borderline revolting challenges - to determining whether one of their fellow islanders is their type on paper. And let's not forget the unnecessary way in which they scream "I've got a text!" at the top of their lungs every time the producers dare to intervene and stir the pot just a little bit more.

As the miserable weather continues to prevail in the UK, however, it's a sign that summer may very well be drawing to a close as the Love Island UK final for season 7 looms closer, and our Love Island winners are about to be crowned.

Could it be that Toby's cold feet have steered him right now that he's coupled back up with Chloe? Has firecracker Faye ultimately stolen the public's hearts with Teddy? Or could day one couple Jake and Liberty - christened 'Jiberty' by their fellow islanders - breeze through their rocky patch to take the crown?

Who will take home that £100,000 cash prize and ultimately win the biggest prize of them all: love? Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch Love Island UK final 2021 online whether you're at home or abroad below.

How to watch Love Island UK final 2021 online in the UK

Hold back your tears and get ready to watch Love Island's UK final as our winning couple is crowned on Monday, August 23. Tune in at 9pm BST on ITV 2 As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll just need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. As well as tuning into ITV 2, this of course also means you can watch Love Island via the ITV Hub. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island UK final outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK final from abroad.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island final from anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK final 2021 online in the US

All episodes of Love Island UK have been imported to Hulu since Monday, July 12, leaving those Stateside just a few weeks behind on the villa action. That means you'll have to wait a couple more weeks for the Love Island UK final of season 7 to arrive on the streaming platform. Depending on which plan you opt for, you can make the most of a Hulu free trial of either 30 days or 7 days. Thereafter the Hulu price starts from $5.99 a month.

How to watch Love Island UK final 2021 online free in Australia

For those Down Under, you can watch Love Island UK's seventh series directly on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. Australia is just a day behind the UK, which means you'll be able to watch the Love Island UK final on Tuesday, August 24 at 6pm AEST. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK final 2021 in New Zealand: stream season 7 online

For those in New Zealand, watch Love Island UK online on Neon, with its current season season available to stream concurrently with its UK broadcast, as well as season 6 available to binge in full. Like Australia, this means the Love Island UK final of 2021 should drop at some point on Tuesday, August 24. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

Unfortunately, it looks like those in Canada miss out on an official broadcaster for Love Island UK. Don't miss a moment of the islander action as our boys and girls couple up, heads are turned, and another is dumped from the villa.

The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN, which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.

(Image credit: ITV)

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2021

Love Island UK season 7 couples

Jake and Liberty

Toby and Chloe

Tyler and Kaz

Teddy and Faye

Liam and Millie

The Love Island 2021 contestants

Liberty Poole - 21, waitress and marketing student from Birmingham

Sharon Gaffka - 25, civil servant from Oxford

Kaz Kamwi - 26, blogger from Essex

Faye Winter - 26, lettings manager from Devon

Shannon Singh - 22, model from Fife

Jake Cornish - 24, water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare

Aaron Francis - 24, model and luxury events host from London

Hugo Hammon - 24, PE teacher from Hampshire

Toby Aromolaran - 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex

Brad McClelland - 26, labourer from Northumberland

Chloe Burrows - 26, financial services marketing executive from Bicester

Liam Reardon - 21, bricklayer from Wales

Chuggs (Oliver) Wallis - 23, entrepreneur from Surrey

Rachel Finni - 29, luxury travel specialist from London

Millie Court - 24, fashion buyer's administrator from Essex

Lucinda Strafford, 21, owner of an online fashion boutique from Brighton

Teddy Soares - 26, senior financial consultant from Manchester

AJ Bunker - 28, hair extension technician from Hertfordshire

Danny Bibby - 25, plumber from Wigan

Tyler Cruickshank - 26, estate agent from Croydon

Georgia Townend - 28, marketing executive from Essex

Abigail Rawling - 27, tattoo artist from Bournemouth

Amy Day - 25, performer from Surrey

Clarisse Juliette - 23, brand owner from London

Lillie Haynes - 22, trainee accountant from South Shields

Dale Mehmet - 24, barber from Glasgow

Jack Barlow - 26, racing driver and coach from East Sussex

Sam Jackson - 23, maintenance manager from Clitheroe

Salma Naran - 20, model from Dublin

Mary Bedford - 22, model from Wakefield

Kaila Troy - 28, international DJ from Dublin

Harry Young - 24, car salesman from Glasgow

Medhy Malanda - 24, American football player from Luton

Matthew MacNabb - 26, strategic marketing consultant from Belfast

Priya Gopaldas - 23, medical student from London

Brett Staniland - 27, PhD researcher and model from Derbyshire

Where is Love Island 2021 being filmed?

Completely missing out on our dose of Vitamin D and the Love Island summer class of 2020, we're long overdue beach frolics and outrageous dates. That being said, with the pandemic still trying to rain on everyone's parade, many questioned what health and safety precautions would be in place.

However, Love Island 2021 is being filmed at its usual location at the Love Island villa in Majorca, though there were reports it had a backup location in Jersey if the Covid-19 situation in any way hindered travel.

It has also been reported a large proportion of production is taking place in London rather than Majorca, including Iain Stirling's voice over. Gutted. Much of the show's other safety precautions will take place behind the scenes, with little to know obvious changes on screen.

What safe-guarding has been put in place for Love Island?

Aside from the obvious elephant in the room (that pesky pandemic), Love Island has had other pressing matters to deal with.

In recent years it has come under fire for its lack of safe-guarding of its contestants in preparing them for the barrage of fame and ridicule after appearing on the TV show. With the loss of Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019, both to suicide, there has been pressure for Love Island to do more.

This year, a duty of care protocol has been introduced in order to look after the mental health of contestants and better prepare them for live after the reality show. These measures also include support before and during filming.

Outlined on ITV's website, all contestants will receive: