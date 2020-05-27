How to watch Legendary online: stream the new HBO Max show from anywhere

Shawam! HBO Max has arrived and one of its first original shows is bombastic reality TV show Legendary. The show looks set to have everyone talking about the underground ballroom scene this summer - so here's how to watch Legendary online and stream and the new show from anywhere in the world.

Legendary cheat sheet There are nine episodes of Legendary and first premiered on Wednesday, May 27 on HBO Max. New episodes will drop every week.

The premise of the show is that eight voguing teams, or 'houses as they're called, compete for a $100,000 cash prize and the status of 'legendary'. The show is structured as a round-robin format and each episode features a different themed ball for the performers and their leader (the house 'parent') to compete in.

The challenges incorporate various aspects of dance, fashion and ballroom culture. Viewers will find that throwing 'shade' is a particularly important feature of the scene - and makes for highly amusing television. Fans of shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and Pose, in particular, will be right at home.

By way of background, HBO explains voguing as: "a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models." It broadly originated as a style of dance in the 1980s as an evolution of the 1960s Harlem drag ball/ballroom scene.

The judging panel draws from both underground ballroom and mainstream culture - something that hasn't been without controversy - and features Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado. Ballroom legend Dashaun Wesley serves as the MC, while one of the scene's most influential DJ's, MikeQ, will spin for the show.

Legendary will air on the new HBO Max streaming service from its release date on Wednesday, May 27, when the first episode drops. New ones follow every week thereafter. Now, here's how to watch Legendary online and stream the new show from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Legendary from outside your country

Travelling abroad? Then trying to tune into HBO Max like you would from home is likely going to be impossible, because of geo-blocking restrictions. We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Legendary at home from anywhere on the planet.View Deal

How to watch Legendary in the US

Legendary made its way to the new HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, May 27 - and this means it's easy to watch in the US. HBO Max is a standalone service, so you won't find it offered with HBO on cable (there's HBO Go for that) or through any rival services like Hulu - even if it does offer HBO as an add-on channel. This means that HBO Max is the one and only place you can watch Love Life in the US, where it costs an affordable $14.99 a month and there's a free 7-day trial on offer. Beyond this, anyone from America who wants to sign up to HBO make from abroad can do so by using a VPN - you'll need to verify your US credit card details and address as part of the sign up process, so make sure to have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

How to watch Legendary online in Canada

It's good news for anyone needing something drag-tastic in their life, as select HBO Max shows including Legendary are being aired simultaneously in Canada via Crave. Crave offers HBO as well as Starz and Showtime content and had be had from just on offer - plus there's a free 30-day trial on offer. A new episode of Love LIfe drops each Wednesday just like in the US, and it can be obtained either through your pay TV provider or on a standalone basis. Anyone in Canada from abroad who'd prefer to watch using a different service need only use a VPN to relocate themselves back to their home country.

How to stream Legendary in Australia

While the exact release status of Legendary isn't fixed, it does look like the show will be travelling Down Under sooner rather than later. That's because Foxtel won the rights to HBO Max shows - and given it has just launched a new streaming service, Binge, some new exclusives are likely to be coming. Binge can be had for as little as AU$10 a month and there's a free 2-week trial on offer so you can see what it's all about for yourself. In Australia from abroad an don't want to sign-up for another service, when you already pay for one at home? Then simply follow our VPN advice as detailed above to get a taste of home.

Can you watch Legendary in the UK?