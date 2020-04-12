How to watch Killing Eve: stream season 3 online from anywhere

It's back! Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Killing Eve returns for a third season and its stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are still in the midst of their endless cat-and-mouse game. Ready to jump right back in? Here's how to watch Killing Eve online and stream season 3 no matter where you are in the world.

Killing Eve season 3 cheat sheet Killing Eve premiered in 2018 on the BBC and has already been renewed for a fourth season - so fans can rest assured that 2020 isn't the last they'll see of Eve and Villanelle...or could it be? Those keen to jump ahead in the plot can always look to the Villanelle novel series, by author Luke Jennings, which serves as the basis for Killing Eve as adapted and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It's safe to say that Killing Eve was a critical hit when it was first released, one that was praised for the way to cleverly moulded classic elements of suspense with quirky dark humour - the latter being one of Waller-Bridge's specialities.

Prime example, when you see that the new episode of a BAFTA-winning TV show is called 'Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey' - who else could it really be?

Killing Eve season 3 reviews have been more mixed, but anyone who has gotten this far into the show will no doubt want to see what it's like for themselves - and given the current circumstances in many countries around the world, what's to stop you?

In the US, it can still comfortably rival most of the best Hulu shows around - so follow our guide as we explain all the easiest ways to watch Killing Eve season 3 and stream the show online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Killing Eve online from outside your country

The coronavirus may have put old paradigms like holidays and work trips to bed temporarily, but the fact is international travel will one day resume in full - and you may even be stuck outside your country of origin, for whatever reason. If and when that's the case, you could be forgiven for wanting a taste of home comforts, especially now.

If that means streaming the services you normally would, geo-blocking can prove to be a major obstacle - but fortunately there's an easy solution. Using a little handy trick, you can get around these pesky digital borders using a VPN. This will allow you to gain access to Killing Eve as it happens by changing your IP to your nation of residence. But which VPN is best for you?

After extensive testing, our personal favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch all the Killing Eve action.

How to watch Killing Eve season 3 online for free in the UK

The BBC is doubling-down on its digital credentials with Killing Eve season 3, airing the hit spy thriller on iPlayer before dropping it on terrestrial TV. This means that in the UK you'll be able to watch the first episode of Killing Eve season 3 online via the Beeb's streaming service on Monday, April 13 - it should be uploaded by around 6am BST, we're told, and subsequent episodes are expected to get the same release date and time. It also means that a large number of people can watch Killing Eve for free - as all you need to stream iPlayer is a valid UK TV license. For more analogue types, Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 will be aired on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, April 19.

How to watch Killing Eve season 3 online in the US

The US has it even better than UK when it comes to watching Killing Eve season 3 online. That's because the Beeb has given first dibs to its BBC America off-shoot - where the Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 release date is slated for 9pm ET / 8pm CT on Sunday, April 12. The only catch is you can also watch it on AMC at the same time. The good news is that many cable packages offer these channels as part of their bundles - consult your local provider for details. But for cord-cutting types, the best option may be Hulu, which offers both! The popular over-the-top streaming service offers packages starting from just $5.99 a month - and they include BBC America and AMC. Better still, you can take advantage of a FREE Hulu trial period to see if it's right for you. And remember, if you've mismatched a holiday or just so happen to be out of the US when you want to watch it - you can always use a VPN.

How to watch Killing Eve online in Australia

Aussies have it pretty sweet when it comes to where to watch Killing Eve - ABC's iview streaming service promises the season premiere will be live for streaming on Monday, April 13 at 12pm local time. And as ever, anyone who normally resides Down Under but finds themselves out of the country during this particularly difficult time can use a VPN to reconnect to the services and platforms they would normally use at home.

How to watch Killing Eve online: free streaming guide for seasons 1 and 2

If you're new to Killing Eve, then there are worse things to do during a global pandemic than watch the first two seasons of the hit show.

Anyone in the UK or the US has it good, as the BBC show is available on a number of convenient streaming services.

In the US, simply check out a FREE Hulu trial and you'll get the first two seasons of Killing Eve. But do note that you'll need its higher-end Hulu + Live TV package, which normally costs $54.99 a month but gives you on-demand and live access to loads of shows including Killing Eve - get a free Hulu + Live TV trial here.

Although BBC America does also offer its own option for a free season 2 Killing Eve stream - as does AMC to the best of our knowledge.

In the UK, it's all gratis provided you hold a valid TV license in the country - in which case just tune into BBC iPlayer and watch Killing Eve seasons 1 and 2 for free online.

If you're in Australia, you can watch Killing Eve season 1 on Stan - but beyond that you're looking at paying to buy the show via a platform like iTunes.