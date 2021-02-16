How to watch Kenan online: stream every new episode of the NBC sit-com from anywhere

One of the hardest working and funniest comedians on TV is finally back with his own show, as SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson gets his own NBC primetime slow for a show brings the cast member front and center. Read on as we explain how to wath Kenan online and stream every episode online wherever you are today.

As part of an all-new NBC Tuesdady night primetime line-up that also features Young Rock, Kenan casts Thompson as an emponymous widowed father with a morning talk show whose stressful life bringing up two daughters solo sees him begrudgingly rely on the help of an amusing cast of characters.

These include his sax-loving father-in-law (Don Johnson), while fellow SNL cast remember Chris Redd also plays an integral part as Thompson's brother. Redd brings plenty of manic energy of the more laid-back Kenan to riff off, recreating a tiny bit of that vintage Kenan and Kel magic from Nickelodeon without ever truly threatening its legacy.

With 17-years-and-counting as an SNL ensemble member and counting, it's about time Kenan got his own show back, so while it's impossible to say based on a short trailer if we're looking at a hit or miss, it's well worth a watch if you're a fan of the comedian and actor's work in general.

How to watch Kenan online in the US

Kenan is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air every Tuesday night at 8pm ET/PT. You can also tune in online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock service. It’s $$4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes Kenan soon after they air on NBC linear TV. Alternatively, to watch live, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Kenan online from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Kenan lands, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Kenan online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Kenan from abroad

