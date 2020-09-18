How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 19 online from anywhere

If you're still reeling from the bombshell announcement that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end next year, what better way to comfort yourself than by diving diamond-encrusted tiara-first into KUWTK season 19, the iconic reality show's second-to-last run. Read on to find out how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online no matter where you are in the world.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians cheat sheet New episodes of KUWTK air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET/PT on E! - a US cable channel that's available to cord-cutters via the likes of Sling TV and Hulu. Streaming details for fans based in the UK and Australia are listed below, and remember, you can tune in from anywhere with the aid of a good VPN, our favourite being ExpressVPN.

Okay, it's technically the second half of season 18, but who are we to argue about the numbers, especially at such an emotional time? We could all do with a bit of escapism and a sprinkle of Kardashian-Jenner glitz right now.

Season 19 follows the clan as they struggle to navigate lockdown, and does anyone really need further reason to tune in than that? The Kardashians, any one of whom is more than capable of starting a fight in an empty 10-bed mansion, in lockdown with a whole brood of children...

More specifically, we've got Kourtney's 41st birthday to look forward to, as well as the fallout from Tristan Thompson's apparent affair. The Cleveland Cavaliers star allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods - Kylie's former best friend!

Kris is also feeling the pain of not being able to be with the rest of the gang, but we're sure it won't all be tears and gloom for Momager.

Simply filming the latest season was a huge challenge because of lockdown rules, and a healthy slice of the upcoming episodes was apparently self-shot. It's going to be a unique season, so keep reading to find out where to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online from outside your country

If you find yourself far from home when wanting to watch the Kardashians, there's no need to panic - geo-blocks are easy to overcome.

This is all thanks to a handy piece of tech called a VPN, it changes your address so you can stream KUWTK no matter where in the world you are. So you can watch each episode live or catch-up with the series and watch as if you were back at home.

Of the hundreds of available VPNs, our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to servers, straightforward to use and secure. It's compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many other devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect, grab the popcorn and get ready to watch all the drama unfold.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the US

If you’ve got cable, you can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 live on E! every Thursday from 8pm. You can also stream the show via the E! app and E! Entertainment's online platform, but you’ll need to keep your cable provider's details handy. If you've cut the cord, we'd recommend two TV streaming services in particular: Sling TV : The $30 per month Sling Blue package gives you access to E!, plus the streaming platform is currently running a number of promotional offers, including a three-day FREE trial.

: The $30 per month Sling Blue package gives you access to E!, plus the streaming platform is currently running a number of promotional offers, including a three-day FREE trial. Hulu: Hulu is the cheaper option, at $5.99 per month, and the streaming platform has got a 30-day FREE trial on offer, which could let you watch five episodes if you time it right.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Canada

The same goes for KUWTK fans based in Canada. If E! is included with your cable package you're all set. Simply tune into E! every Thursday at 8pm, or stream it online via the online player. If you don't have cable, Hayu is the way to go. Subscriptions start at just $5.99 CAD per month and on top of that you get your first month FREE!

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in the UK

Stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians online in Australia

Fans Down Under, if you've got a TV plan that includes E!, it couldn't be easier - simply tune into the E! channel every Friday at 8.30pm AEST. For everyone else, there's our old friend Hayu again. With Hayu you get a generous 30-day FREE trial and for a mere AU$6.99 a month, you'll be able to keep up with all of the breakups, lies and family bonding.

Where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: seasons 1 to 18 streaming

If you're not fully caught up with all of the family's excursions and antics, don't fret - what better time is there to tackle all 19 seasons of KUWTK, now that we all need to spend increasingly more time at home?

US: All you've got to do is sign up to Hulu or Sling TV Okurrr?

UK: For fans based in the UK, you'll have to head on over to Hayu also. Don't want to sign up to Hayu? You can also watch it on Sky if you have it.

Canada: You'll need to subscribe to Hayu to watch these famous sisters.

Australia: You've got plenty of options to catch up with the latest family options. Choose Hayu, Foxtel or 9Now.

Elsewhere: Currently in a country not on the list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.