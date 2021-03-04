How to watch Kamp Koral online: stream new SpongeBob SquarePants show from anywhere

"Hey, here comes that kid with the pants!" We're going back to square one for Kamp Koral, long before the days of the pineapple and the Krusty Krab, as a 10-year-old SpongeBob spends the summer at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. Read on as we explain how to watch Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years online and stream the new SpongeBob SquarePants show wherever you are in the world right now.

He makes a ragtag bunch of adorable new friends along the way in Patrick, Squidward and Sandy. There's tears, tantrums and tall tales aplenty as SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, swimming in gooey Lake Yuckymuck and catching wild jellyfish.

Or at least trying to, as an inconveniently timed phone call from SpongeBob's mom derails a session on Jelly Meadows in excruciatingly fashion. We'll meet new characters along the way, too, in Nobby and Narlene, a pair of narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the campsite.

Diehard fans of SpongeBob and continuity are going to have to overlook a few things, as the premise has more holes than, well, SpongeBob himself. We all know where he really met Sandy, Plankton, and Mr. Krabs, but Kamp Koral makes a few tweaks to SpongeBob lore.

Mr. Krabs is Kamp Koral's director, while Plankton and Karen are, naturally, the chefs, and Mrs Puff is the camp counselor. Still, for more SpongeBob fun, this Paramount Plus launch exclusive has it all. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Kamp Koral online and stream the new SpongeBob show from anywhere.

For those of you abroad when Kamp Koral lands, you’ll probably be unable to watch the series like you would at home due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream SpongeBob's Under Years online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

New SpongeBob SquarePants show Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is one of the launch titles for the rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US, where you can watch the first six episodes from Thursday, March 4. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to Paramount Plus is super cheap, starting at just $5.99 a month. The service will feature new originals and be home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. Kamp Koral will have 13 episodes in all, but it isn't yet clear when the remaining seven episodes will come out - possibly on a weekly basis, or as another larger payload. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.