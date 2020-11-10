How to watch Jungleland online: stream the new Charlie Hunnam movie today

Like so many movies released in 2020, Max Winkler’s bare-knuckle boxing drama will enter the video on-demand arena looking to earn your rapturous applause. Which shouldn’t be too difficult, given it boasts a trio of astounding performances from Jack O’Connell, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), and Jessica Barden. Below we list your VOD streaming options and detail how to watch Jungleland online.

Like the Bruce Springsteen song that provides the title, Jungleland is populated with “hungry and hunted” characters whose dreams of escaping their small-town American lives are repeatedly thwarted. O’Connell and Hunnam play siblings Lion and Stanley. Both live in poverty, squatting in an abandoned apartment and barely earning a crust at a sewing factory in Fall River, with Lion trapped in an endless cycle of bare-knuckle bouts ‘managed’ by his ex-con brother.

Jungleland Cheat Sheet Released: November 10, 2020 Director: Max Winkler Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum. Run time: 1 hr 30 mins Rating: R Watch now: $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

Indebted to a local gangster (Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors) and increasingly desperate, they agree to transport a young girl called Sky to a nefarious crime boss on their way to ‘Jungleland’, a boxing match where the winner nets a life-changing $100,000. But, as they wind their way to San Francisco, the burgeoning relationship that develops between Sky (Jessica Barden, The End of the F***ing World) and Lion threatens to derail any chance of a happy ending.

Indebted to brooding classics of 70s cinema like Five Easy Pieces, this is a grittily real, atmospheric character drama with three knockout central performances. Fancy taking a swing? Then read on as we detail how to watch Jungleland online now.

Can't miss TV: how to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online

How to watch Jungleland online in the US

This tale of two down-on-their-luck brothers seeking redemption is now available for digital download through a number of VoD platforms. Amazon Video will be most people’s first choice as the best known on-demand service with this title. It’s available to buy now for $19.99, regardless of whether you pick SD or HD-level quality, and once purchased you can watch the film as many times as you like, without needing an internet connection. Note though that the film is not available as part of a $12.99 per month Amazon Prime Video membership. Meanwhile, Apple iTunes offers the movie at the slightly lower cost of $17.99. The most affordable (and flexible) option is Vudu: allowing you to purchase the film in SD or HDX quality for $14.99. You can also pay a bit more ($16.99) and enjoy the film in eye-popping UHD (Ultra High Definition). Payment methods include credit card, debit card, or Paypal. While the film received a limited cinema release in America on November 6, if you’re out of the country and trying to download this powerfully-acted drama through an American VOD site, then you’ll need one of our best VPNs to get access. As detailed below, this is easy to do.

How to watch Jungleland from outside your country

If you loved awards nominated dramas Warrior and The Fighter, then you’ll be eager to see the Charlie Hunnam starring Jungleland. Unfortunately, if you’re travelling outside of America for work or taking a well-deserved vacation, geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your preferred VOD platform and streaming new film Jungleland online.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to change your IP address: meaning you can access regionally specific content from wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch new movies online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days