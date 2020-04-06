How to re-watch Joe Wicks' PE workout - Monday 6 April and all previous episodes

Gareth Beavis

Or you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch today's session for yourself - Joe was late starting for the live stream, but that won't matter to you.

As you probably know, Wicks has become an internet sensation thanks to his lively (and tough) morning sessions, with last week culminating in a Fancy Dress Friday session - Wicks' PE workout saw him dressed (and sweating heavily) as Spiderman.

He's also donating all revenue from the series to the NHS in the UK, meaning every view you give is helping a good cause during this tough time of self-isolation. And it's certainly not just for kids either - the TechRadar team has been partaking every day and our (initially) sore muscles told that story.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: