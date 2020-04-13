How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout on Monday April 13 - live now

Gareth Beavis

Friday's session saw a double run through of 10 exercises, and thankfully there was no 'extra time' like on Thursday - we're all for getting fitter, but let's not push it too far too quickly, eh? - but we're currently experiencing how Joe Wicks thinks we should be working out in week four of his PE lessons.

There's also more behind this new phenomenon of people around the globe doing the daily workouts - Joe Wicks is donating the money earned from these videos to the NHS, as well as encouraging poems and workouts from children watching the sessions.

If you want to try some other exercises before today's session, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and catch up on workouts from previous days - plus we've got all the steps you need to help you stream from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger-screen TV.

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile and slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: