How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online: stream full movie from anywhere

Director Ron Howard gave us the first feature-length version of Dr Seuss’s beloved children’s story with his 2000 live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Starring Jim Carrey as the perpetually grumpy Grinch, Christine Baranski as the benevolent Martha May Whovier, and narrated by Anthony Hopkins, it’s a colourful, larger than life Christmas extravaganza. You can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online now, which we’ll explain in detail below.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online Full streaming details for How the Grinch Stole Christmas can be found below - including how to watch it on Netflix in select markets. And remember, you can take your favourite streaming services and subscriptions with you wherever you are simply by using a VPN.

As most of you know, the Grinch lives alone on Mount Crumpit and hates Christmas as much as he hates Whovians: Whoville’s relentlessly cheery populace. With a heart “two sizes too small”, the Grinch – sorry, the GRINCH! – only descends into town to cause trouble. That is until 6-year-old Cindy Lou Who, feeling that the holiday spirit has been lost, invites him to the annual Whobilation.

He reluctantly attends (“6 o’clock: dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again!”) but it backfires and, in a rage, he robs Whoville of all its Christmas paraphernalia. Yet, rather than being upset about it, everyone concludes that “maybe Christmas means a little bit more” than heaps of presents.

Jim Carrey is at his unhinged, manic best here, a green blur of energy barely contained by the screen, and Whoville’s production design is garishly spectacular. Rick Baker won another Academy Award for Best Makeup, while the film is currently the third highest-grossing holiday movie ever alongside other festive classics like Home Alone.

So, don’t be a Scrooge: read our how to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas guide, and stream this Jim Carrey masterclass from anywhere.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix?

It is - but only in certain Netflix markets.

You can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online via Netflix US or Netflix Australia - but some of the streaming giant's other major markets, like the UK and Canada, don't carry the film.

This means anyone who wants to access their home Netflix catalogue when abroad will need a little bit of help - but fortunately, that's as simple as getting your hands on a quality VPN. Allow us to explain more.

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas from outside your country

If you’ve bravely decided to travel abroad to see family over the holidays, or will be working abroad during Christmas, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming your favorite TV shows and movies from abroad.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to change your IP address, meaning you can connect to your preferred on-demand streaming platform from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch movies online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but of those we’ve trialled we’ve found ExpressVPN to be the best. It’s quick, safe, and straightforward to use. Plus, it’s compatible with dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. Try it now for free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – it’s a pretty great deal really. Not only will a VPN allow you to access different Netflix content across regions, but it’s also invaluable in keeping your private information secure online. Reassuring for when you’re surfing the web for a January sales bargain. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online in the US

You can enjoy Ron Howard’s Christmas cracker on Netflix, with subscription plans ranging from $8.99 to $17.99 a month (you’ll pay more to stream from additional devices and get a better-quality picture). Alternatively, the film’s available on Amazon to rent or buy. It’s $3.99 for a one-time viewing – which you’ll need to watch within a month of your purchase – or $9.99 to buy and watch as much as you want. Travelling over the holiday season? Use your on-demand platforms abroad by downloading a VPN, and stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas online no matter where you are.

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online in Canada for FREE

Jim Carrey fanatics in Canada can watch his explosive performance as the Grinch with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. New subscribers get a very generous 30-day free trial to explore their impressive content library, after which a monthly subscription is CND$7.99 per month, and comes a handful of great perks. NB: Quebec residents get 2 months for the price of 1 instead of a free trial. Don’t fancy another monthly outgoing? On Apple iTunes the film’s available to rent for CND$4.99 and to buy at CND$9.99. If you’re going abroad in search of summer sun, you might want to consider using a VPN. That way you can connect to your IPTV services regardless of where you’re spending Christmas.

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online FREE in the UK

It’s a festive cornucopia on Now TV at the moment. Alongside the live-action version of Dr Seuss’s classic kids story, you can stream The Polar Express, Elf, Last Christmas and Die Hard with a Sky Cinema Pass. It’s £11.99 a month usually, but if you’re new to the service, enjoy a 7-day free trial on the house. If you just want to take a trip to Whoville, however, then you can buy the film on Amazon for £3.99 in either SD or HD format. American in the UK or a Brit abroad? Then you’ll want a VPN to overcome geo-blocking restrictions - and enjoy the added benefit of additional online security, too.

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online in Australia

Aussies can watch this zany take on a holiday classic with a Netflix subscription. Its entry-level plan is AUS$10.99 a month. But if you want a greater number of streams and more eye-popping visuals, you’ll pay up to AUS$19.99. There’s no free trial – just a heck of a lot of movies, and the option to cancel any time. It’s also possible to stream on Stan for AUS$10 a month, or as part of a monthly AUS$6.99 Amazon Prime Video subscription. Both offer a stonking month-long free trial too. Otherwise, Amazon is again ideal for a one-off rental at AUS$4.99, or, if you want the movie to keep, AUS$8.99 instead. Remember that if you’re out of the country, a VPN will keep you connected to the film and TV content you love from back home.