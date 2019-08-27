How to watch Great British Bake Off 2019 online: free stream from the UK or abroad

On your marks, get set...bake! Yep, the time has come for the long awaited new series of The Great British Bake Off and a fresh batch of contestants are about to hit your screens to prove that they deserve the title of the country's greatest baker of 2019. The presenter gang of Prue, Paul, Noel and Sandi are back to take us so close to the baking action we'll have to keep a drool-wipe handy just to stay clean. You can watch the Great British Bake Off online from wherever you are using this handy streaming guide.

Watch the 2019 Great British Bake Off: when's it on? It's back! The Great British Bake Off 2019 series 3 (aka series 10) is showing at 8pm BST on the UK's free-to-air Channel 4 on Tuesdays from tonight (August 27). Spin-off show An Extra Slice will be back with Jo Brand presenting on Friday at 8pm BST, also on Channel 4.

The names of the contestants were revealed last week (see further down the page for a full list) but tonight you get to meet them face-to-face. The pressure is on to follow last year's series where winner Rahul Mandal was one of the most popular on the show yet.

Last year saw the introduction of vegan baking week. Will that be back this year? You'll have to wait and see. We can expect Paul Hollywood's favourite, the bread baking week, to make a return and perhaps we'll also see the return of the Tudor revival and Swedish themed weeks. 2019 is looking like the most exciting year for GBBO yet.

You can watch every bake in high definition as if you were really in the tent by using this guide how to watch Great British Bake Off online. Don't worry traveller types, that applies no matter where you are in the world.

Watch The Great British Bake Off for free in the UK:

This is the third series on Channel 4 and it will be aired on TV meaning you can watch it via an aerial, for free. But if you want to watch on the go, or on catch-up, that's an option too using All 4.

The All 4 app is available on most devices and will air shows live as well as at a later date.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online anywhere in the world:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday or just want a piece of that quintessential British cake can still watch the show live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours for the watching via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream GBBO for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android and iPhones), is secure, fast and easy to use. To download ExpressVPN, just head to its website here. If you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day money back guarantee. But going for a whole year gets you 49% off and 3 extra months FREE.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to stream every minute of The Great British bake Off 2019.

Who are this year's Great British Bake Off contestants?

This year will feature a baker's dozen of contestants, yup, 13 rather than the usual 12. More than half are in their twenties with the eldest at 56. The full list of bakers is.

Rosie, 28, vet from Somerset.

Michael, 26, theatre manager/fitness instructor from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Priya, 34, marketing consultant from Leicester.

Helena, 40, online project manager from Leeds.

David, 36, health adviser from London.

Michelle, 35, print shop administrator from Tenby in Wales.

Jamie, part-time waiter from Surrey.

Amelia, 24, sportswear fashion designer from Halifax in Yorkshire.

Alice, 28, geography teach from Essex.

Dan, 32, support worker from Yorkshire.

Steph, 28 shop assistant from Chester.

Henry, 20, Durham University student studying English Lit.

Phil, 56, HGV driver from Essex.

What should we expect from GBBO 2019?

The Great British Bake Off 2019 has already unleashed a trailer on the world to make the very good point that it's time to stock up on baking ingredients for bake-along fun. Check it out here.

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off?

The judges of the show are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith once again while the presenting team is the same duo of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig who will be bringing out the laughs.

As part of a new paleo diet, Paul Hollywood has ditched bread and cakes, so it will be interesting to see how that's affected his taste buds and his excitement about the food on offer.

Who won Great British Bake Off 2018?

Rahul Mandal took the 2018 title of best baker and was also the most popular overall to date. The final three were mental health specialist Kim-Joy Hewlett and project manager Ruby Bhogal but it was the research scientist from Rotheram, Rahul Mandal, that took the title.

Since winning, Rahul has appeared on TV show This Morning, worked as a columnist for The Times Magazine and was part of the Saturday supplement for The Times.

Why did Great British Bake Off leave the BBC?

The company that makes the Great British Bake Off said the move was not just about money, but it certainly did play a part. The rather unique viewer demographic of Bake Off, with 5 million under 34 at the time of selling, was far too appealing for an advertising funded platform like Channel 4 to ignore.

The Beeb guidelines let it offer around £300,000 for a show of this kind. It bid a massive £500,000 per show, totalling £15 million. It was £10 million too little.