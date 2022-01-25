How to watch Gomorrah season 5 online now, no matter where you are

Audio player loading…

Holed up in a bunker miles away from home, Genny Savastano sets the wheels in motion for what will prove the decisive battle in the long-running war between Naples' most powerful factions in the fifth and final season of the ultra-brutal crime drama, Gomorrah, that makes others look like minor skirmishes by comparison. Read on to find out how to watch all of Gomorrah season 5 online wherever you are in the world right now.

*Warning: Potential season 4 and The Immortal spoilers*

Picking up after the incendiary events of both season 4 and the spinoff film The Immortal, season 5 begins with Genny in hiding from the police and cut off from Azzurra and Pietrino as Naples smoulders.

However, the revelation of Ciro's secret existence in Riga forces Genny to ally with 'O Maestrale, the crime boss of Ponticelli, who's had two decades behind bars to plot his own form of retribution.

But alliances aren't set in stone, and with ultimate control at stake, loyalties will be tried and traded for the right price.

Ciccio, Saro and Grazia Levante must all meet the same fate as Patrizia and Gerlando too, but with Ciro gathering his own forces, the fate of the city is on a knife-edge.

Read on as we detail how to watch Gomorrah season 5 online right now wherever you are.

How to watch Gomorrah season 5 FREE

In Australia, the entirety of Gomorrah season 5 is available to stream for FREE via the SBS On Demand service. The series premiered in November 2021 Down Under, which means that fans can watch all 10 episodes at their leisure. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Away from Australia right now? Not to worry, you can still access your favourite streaming service from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Gomorrah season 5 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Gomorrah season 5 airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Gomorrah season 5 from anywhere

How to watch Gomorrah season 5 online in the UK

It's a similar case in the UK, where the entirety of Gomorrah season 5 is available to stream on Sky. Subscribers can also stream Gomorrah via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

Streaming service Hollywood Suite is the place to watch Gomorrah season 5 in Canada. Unfortunately, the streaming service Hollywood Suite GO has been shut down, but if you've got Hollywood Suite on cable, you'll be able to stream every episode of Gomorrah season 5 on Hollywood Suite On Demand from Tuesday, February 1. Don't forget that you can still tune in to your favorite streaming services even if you're abroad right now - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

