How to watch Frozen online: stream Frozen and Frozen 2

Disney changed the game yet again in 2013 when it released the instant animated classic Frozen. Kids and adults alike were enthralled by the magical wintery world inhabited by princesses Elsa and Anna, with equally popular sequel Frozen 2 following in 2019. Featuring reindeer, snowmen and singalong songs galore, the two movies are a perfect festive family film feast, so read on as we explain how to watch Frozen online today.

How to watch Frozen online Both Frozen films are available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in a number of countries around the world Fortunately, it's not only a great service, but a dirt cheap one, too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online. Full details of how to stream Frozen and Frozen 2 online today are below.

Featuring superb voice acting by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad among others, the only spoiler we'll give you about the two Frozen movies is that they're available exclusively for streaming on one platform: Disney Plus. That means in just a few moments, you can be watching Frozen 1 or Frozen 2 online, as the service is super easy to get started with.

Disney Plus is available in many countries around the world, including North America, most of Europe, Australia and Oceania, and large parts of Asia and Latin America. It's cheap, too, with a month's subscription costing just $6.99 / £5.99 / AUD$8.99 - and has much more in addition to the Frozen movies.

It's also the place to watch Home Alone online this holiday season, as well being home to every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Marvel movie canon, Pixar's latest and greatest, exclusives like Hamilton and The Mandalorian, and so much more.

Convinced? Sign up for Disney Plus today or keep reading for even more information the streaming service and how to watch Frozen online this December.

How to watch Frozen and Frozen 2 online with Disney Plus

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin American, watching Frozen and Frozen 2 using the service is easier than ever. If you're located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch away.

More festive fun: how to watch Elf online

How to save money on Disney+ right now

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launchedin 2019 and in addition to Frozen and Frozen 2, subscribers can also watch Black Beauty 2020 - and have even more big releases like Soul to look forward to this holiday season.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

