How to watch Freestyle Swimming at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

With over 37 swimming events set for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the highly popular, 2021's fast-paced freestyle swimming lineup sees the addition of men’s 800 metres and women’s 1500 metres freestyle events and a (virtual) full crowd is guaranteed. To make sure you don’t miss out, we have compiled all the key dates and information on how to watch the Olympic freestyle swimming live streams in Tokyo in 2021.

To catch all the action from the pool, you can also see our general guide on how to watch an Olympics swimming live stream.

As expected, the US has topped the list with the numbers of swimmers being sent out to compete this year, and once again, they are likely to dominate the freestyle medal leaderboards.

However, as competition builds, the gold medallists may look different this year as US freestyle swimmer and Olympic champion Katie Ledecky takes on Australia’s 2019 champion Ariarne Titmus in a highly-anticipated race for the title.

With World Champion and controversial sporting figure, Sun Yang, banned from this year's Olympics, the race is on for the men’s freestyle gold medal tally.

To find out how to watch this year’s games, keep reading for the key dates and information you need to get a freestyle swimming live stream at the Olympics in 2021.

- Women’s 50m final: Sunday, August 1 from 10.37am JST / 2.37am BST / 9.37pm ET

- Women’s 100m final: Friday, July 30 from 10.59am JST / 2.59am BST / 9.59pm ET

- Women’s 200m final: Wednesday, July 28 from 10.41am JST / 2.41am BST / 9.41pm ET

- Women’s 4x100m relay final: Sunday, July 25 from 11.45am JST / 3.45am BST / 10.45pm ET

- Women’s 400m final: Monday, July 26 from 11.20am JST / 3.20am BST / 10.20am ET

- Women’s 800m final: Saturday, July 31 from 10.46am JST / 2.46am BST / 9.46pm ET

- Women’s 1500m final: Wednesday, July 28 from 11.54am JST / 3.54am BST / 10.54pm ET

- Men’s 50m final: Sunday, August 1 from 10.30am JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Men's 100m final: Thursday, July 29 from 11.37am JST / 3.37am BST / 10.37pm ET

- Men’s 200m final: Tuesday, July 27 from 10.43am JST / 2.43am BST / 9.43pm ET

- Men’s 400m final: Sunday, July 25 from 10.52 JST / 2.52am BST / 9.52pm ET

- Men’s 4x100m relay final: Monday, July 26 from 12.05pm JST / 4.05am BST / 11.05pm ET

- Men’s 4x200m relay final: Wednesday, July 28 from 12.26pm JST / 4.26am BST / 11.26pm ET

- Men’s 800m final: Thursday, July 29 from 10.30am JST / 2.30am BST / 9.30pm ET

- Men’s 1500m final: Sunday, August 1 from 10.44am JST / 2.44am BST / 9.44pm ET

Free Olympics freestyle swimming live stream

The official Olympics Channel looks set to have highlights and other programming for free. However, if you are looking for more in-depth coverage of the Olympics, you'll need to look at domestic broadcasters. UK residents can benefit from the free sporting coverage provided on BBC iPlayer.

It's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics taking place without an audience this year, spectators will instead be watching across the globe wherever that may be. However, you may find that in certain areas you cannot access the Olympic games live stream due to a geo-block - for example, if you're abroad or in an office or college environment that bans the streams.

To make sure you can safely live stream the Olympic games events wherever you are, we suggest that you download a VPN that effectively changes your device’s location. With the VPN installed, you are able to freely watch the coverage of the Olympic Games without an untrustworthy, illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

After testing all major VPNs, ExpressVPN has come out on top as it’s best for providing optimal speed, accuracy and ensuring online protection. Express VPN benefits from its compatibility with nearly every streaming device so whether you’re using an Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or mobile device, Express VPN has got you covered. Sign up for an annual plan today and you can get 3 months FREE. Express VPN allows for a 30 day trial period, so if you change your mind you will be granted a full refund. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to access live streams using a VPN

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend using ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, find ‘choose location’, and select your appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

FREE Olympic freestyle swimming live stream in the UK

You may have already guessed, but the BBC is the first place for UK residents to visit to access the free live stream of the freestyle swimming events. With coverage across all main channels- BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer, sporting fans will certainly find all of the 2020 Olympic games being streamed here. Both are free and easy to access, if you are not in the UK for the Tokyo Olympic Games you can still access BBC streaming sites using a VPN. With a few simple steps as explained above, you are on your way to watching the games live, wherever you may be! Other streaming services are available, and sporting fans may prefer to check out the even fuller coverage from either Discovery+ or Eurosport Player for more coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games. To stream the Eurosport Player you will need a subscription costing either £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year.

How to watch Olympics freestyle swimming in the US with and without cable

For US residents with a cable set-up, NBC's streaming service will be covering many events from the 2020 Olympic Games so you are able to watch on your TV or online. To find out the exact times the games will be showing you can view the NBC Olympic schedule. Live stream Olympics freestyle swimming without cable Peacock TV is NBC's specialist streaming site and so will show some action (it has exclusive rights to the US Basketball team, for example), but is unlikely to be the most thorough service out there. But if you want a cheap service for catching some action and catch-up highlights, the $4.99 a month FREE 7-day trial may be tempting. Those without cable and want a full cord-cutting package can benefit from access to fuboTV, although more expensive than other streaming services, you can watch full the Olympic Games coverage starting from $69.99 a month. If you are looking for more coverage than NBC either check out the NBC Sports app or, you may want to consider Sling TV. With access to over 80,000+ TV shows, you can get $10 off your first month of Sling TV.

How to live stream freestyle swimming at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Aussie residents can access the Olympic games coverage via Channel 7 or its online 7plus streaming service. Available to stream on nearly every device, you don’t have to miss out on this year’s Olympic Games coverage. What to do if you’re abroad? Use a VPN to access live streaming of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

How to watch Olympics freestyle swimming in Canada

To watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage in Canada, you have a choice from the many different broadcasters that will be covering the games. It’s worth checking out your local listing to make sure you don’t miss the freestyle swimming event coverage. You will find streaming packages available with Sportsnet, TSN, CBC so there are lots of options to choose from. Not in Canada? You can still get full access to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games using a VPN.

How to watch freestyle swimming at the Olympics in New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, there are a few ways you can watch the Olympics for free. The most obvious being broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. For those dedicated sporting fans, Sky Sport is offering a weekly pass costing $19.99 where you can get exclusive access to the 2020 Olympics coverage.



Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

Access to the various streaming services to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 has never been easier. Although in some countries the Olympic coverage may come at a small cost, but after waiting a year, we can guarantee that you won’t want to miss this year's events.

For those not in any of the locations mentioned above, we recommend you take a look at the Wikipedia page which lists all of the world’s Olympic Games channels.