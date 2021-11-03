Fans of the Michael C. Hall-starring drama, which charted the inner turmoil of a blood spatter expert filled with murderous urges, will be delighted to find that Dexter has returned for a 10-episode series revival. And, after that crushing disappointment of a finale in 2013, it promises to deliver the slick shocks and twists viewers expected the first time round. Read on and we’ll explain how to watch Dexter: New Blood online from anywhere now.

*Potential series spoilers ahead*

At the conclusion of season 8, Dexter was hiding out in Oregon under an assumed identity. But a decade later we find him living in the small town of Iron Lake in upstate New York, known now as Jim Lindsay and enjoying life as a well-liked member of the community.

For so long he’s managed to tame the “dark passenger” within. However, it threatens to emerge again when he learns of a spate of missing children – most likely being dispatched of by a local serial killer.

Alongside the charismatic Hall, Julia Jones stars as Angela Bishop, the Chief of Police romantically involved with “Jim” and mother of opinionated daughter Audrey.

The Shawshank Redemption’s Clancy Brown joins the main cast as town mayor Kurt Caldwell, and Alano Miller (Underground) plays Logan, the Iron Lake PD sergeant and high-school wrestling coach. Meanwhile, Jennifer Carpenter returns as Dexter's dead sister Debbie – a figment of his imagination who torments, encourages, and cajoles him.

No matter where you are in the world, read below for our guide on how to watch Dexter: New Blood online and stream every episode of this thrilling new series.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in the US

Image The Bay Harbor Butcher is back and trying to keep his identity on the down low in New York state. The highly anticipated return of Dexter will premiere on Sunday, November 7 at 9pm ET/PT on the Showtime channel, with the remaining nine episodes released weekly until January 9 2022. If you live completely online now, then Showtime's streaming service Showtime Now will let you stream Dexter: New Blood on demand. New episodes will be available to watch online the day after they've aired, or you can catch up at a time convenient to you. At the time of writing, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial of Showtime Now before committing to a $10.99 a month subscription. With your subscription you can stream your favorite Showtime series, movies, boxing, and more ad-free, and download full episodes and movies to watch offline. Plus, every episode from the 2006-2013 run of Dexter (seasons 1 to 8) are available to stream here too. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV can provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 a month Showtime add-on as well as paying the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

(Image credit: Showtime)

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in the UK

Image Across the Atlantic UK viewers can watch Dexter: New Blood through digital satellite TV platform Sky, live from Monday, November 8 on the Sky Atlantic channel – only a day later than its American broadcast. If you're looking to get Sky, you can check out our Sky TV deals and packages and get set up to watch episodes when they air on Sky Atlantic, or watch back on Sky Go. Alternatively, you can watch all new episodes on the contract free NOW TV service the same day as their TV broadcast. It’s £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass, but you can try before you buy with its 7-day free trial. Plus, before the 31 December you can watch all previous seasons of Dexter here too. Remember, if you’re abroad when Dexter: New Blood is released, you can connect to your streaming platform back home and watch episodes live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in Canada

Image Canadian fans of Dexter can catch this thrilling series revival with a subscription to Crave, Canada’s premium streaming platform. The first episode drops on Sunday, November 7, and the remaining nine instalments will be available weekly on the same day every week. Watch live, or catch up on demand if you miss an episode. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to try out the streaming service before committing to either the CAN$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in Australia

Image All-new streaming platform Paramount Plus will be delivering new serial killer thrills from November 7, so Dexter devotees Down Under might even catch new episodes ahead of American viewers. While you won't find every Showtime production on this platform, you'll find a handful on Paramount Plus. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial to explore what the streaming service has to offer. After that, Paramount Plus subscriptions are AU$8.99 a month / AU$89.99 per year for the basic plan, which is what you'll need to be able to watch Dexter: New Blood in Australia. If you're traveling abroad and don't want to miss the fresh carnage of Dexter: New Blood, remember to install a VPN to access Paramount Plus and stream the Showtime original series from out of the country.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in New Zealand