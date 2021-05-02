How to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6 online from anywhere

The Waverider crew are back for more super hero time-travel action, with DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6 - read on to find out how to stream the new series online from anywhere

Initially dismissed by many comic book fans thanks to its lineup of B-tier heroes and dramedy style, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has nevertheless gone to carve out an identity and fanbase of its own, and is now one of the longest running superhero shows on air.

Having started life as a pretty vanilla comic book caper, over the years its gone on to morph into a playful, self-aware series that now owes as much to Rick and Morty as it does to its DC roots.

The new season is set to be even more freewheeling, with the promise of upcoming Disney princess-inspired episode, which will be entirely animated and a TV talent show pastiche.

*Spoiler alert: If you're a bit behind with the show, then tread carefully over the next few paragraphs as we'll be covering plot lines for the new season 6 episodes. Please bear this in mind and scroll down for specific guides to watching the show online in countries other than the US - where the episode order may be different.*

The new series picks up from season 5's shock cliffhanger that saw team leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) kidnapped my aliens.

In hot pursuit of Sara and her captors, the Legends are also dealing with the threat of the aliens being also able to time travel, with the extra-terrestrials causing havoc throughout history.

Joining the team to help is alien conspiracist Esperanza 'Spooner' Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) , and you can also expect regular characters, Steel (Nick Zano), Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell), John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe), and (Behrad Tarazi) Shayan Sobhian to all also return.

Read on to find how to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online and stream season 6 of the hit Arrowverse show no matter where you are right now.

Love superhero shows? Here's how to watch Supergirl online

How to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6 from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch tonight's episode no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Something funny? Here's how to watch Rick and Morty

How to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the US

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of Legends of Tomorrow and other Arrowverse shows in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching season 6 online. The new series premiers at 8pm PT/ET on Sunday, May 2, with new episodes following each week at the same time. New episodes will become available for streaming online a few hours later on Sunday night via The CW website. 100% free, you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Legends of Tomorrow. It also gives you a 1-week free trial. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Legends of Tomorrow just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN.

How to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 6 online in the UK

Sky has the rights to Legends of Tomorrow and other Arrowverse shows like Arrow and The Flash in the UK, but there's no word yet on Legends of Tomorrow season 6's UK release. When it arrives, it will air on Sky One, which was its home for the previous seasons. Getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now is your best bet for watching Legends of Tomorrow season 6 on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now Entertainment Pass being the one you want. Legends of Tomorrow seasons 1-4 are available to watch on-demand via Sky, but you'll have to purchase Legends of Tomorrow season 5 for £19.99 from the Sky Store or Amazon. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

More can't miss TV: how to watch Normal People

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online in Australia

There's better news for comic book action fans Down Under. That's because Legends of Tomorrow season 6 is being shown on Fox 8 on Monday nights at 9.30pm AEST, starting May 3. It means it's pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the show - and also means it'll likely pop up on streaming-only service Binge sooner rather than later. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Legends of Tomorrow like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Movie mood? Here's how to watch Emma

How to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online in Canada

CTV SCI-FI Channel is your one-stop shop for watching DC's Legends of Tomorrow in Canada. It airs the show in tandem with CW's broadcast in the US, with the season 6 premier also airing on Sunday May 2 at 8pm ET on the channel. New episodes can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Legends of Tomorrow live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If this is how you would normally watch the show but you find yourself outside of the country during the next episode, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy the coverage.