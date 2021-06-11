How to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online: stream free from anywhere

Everyone's favourite mechanical-armed beanpole former England goal-getter is back - stronger than ever, we hasten to add - on our screens for a Euros-themed live show, shot under the shadow of the Wembley arch. Here's how to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online from anywhere – including for free for anyone in the UK with the BBC.

One of the most engaging and good-humoured ex-pros to have swapped their boots for a microphone, Peter Crouch always has a cracking anecdote up his sleeve, from being best mates with Iniesta, to crashing a go-kart into Dirk Kuyt before the Champions League final (to avoid cleaning out Xabi Alonso), to pretending to bite a bouncer while dressed as a shark.

As was the case on Save Our Summer last year, the main man will have a supporting cast of Maya Jama, Alex Horne and The Horne Section, as well as guests from the worlds of sport and showbiz.

Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Scott McTominay are also just a handful of Euros stars to make an appearance in special pre-recorded segments with Crouch, who'll also be providing light-hearted but probably quite illuminating analysis of the on-field action.

Since it's live, anything can - and probably will - go wrong, so read on as we explain how to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online from anywhere - including 100% free for anyone in the UK on iPlayer.

How to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online in the UK for FREE

Crouchy's Year Late Euros kicks off on BBC One at 10.55pm BST on Friday, June 11. There will be 10 episodes in total, but the schedule is very irregular. For instance, the second episode is set for 10.30pm on Sunday, June 13, and the third episode will air at 10.45pm on Friday, June 18. It's safe to say that an episode will follow every England game, but it's going to be a loose structure. Fortunately, Crouchy's Year Late Euros will be heavily advertised on the BBC, which is one of the main places to watch the Euro 2020 action. BBC iPlayer is the place to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros, or enjoy it a few hours later on-demand. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now wanting to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros, you’ll likely be flat-out unable to tune in due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Crouchy's Year Late Euros online no matter where you are. The simple bit of software changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.