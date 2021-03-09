How to watch Celebrity Bake Off 2021 online: stream free in UK or from anywhere

The Great Celebrity Bake Off, undoubtedly the silliest version of the beloved baking competition, is back for a fourth series in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The regular version of the beloved baking bonanza has become a bit too serious for some - a criticism that absolutely cannot be levelled at this spinoff, in which incompetency is the name of the game. Read on as we explain how to watch Celebrity Bake Off 2021 online, including for free in the UK.

How to watch Celebrity Bake Off 2021 online TV channel: Channel 4 (Tuesdays from March 9) Time: 8pm GMT Stream: watch for FREE on All 4(UK-only) Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

With famous people having been stuck in lockdown for much of the past 12 months like the rest of us, the latest series has attracted a surprisingly stellar lineup of contestants.

James McEvoy and Daisy Ridley bring a sprinkle of genuine Hollywood glamour (sorry Paul) to proceedings, while national treasures Dame Kelly Holmes and Dizzee Rascal will also be in action under the tent, as will documentary maker and former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley (pictured, top).

Other household names include Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Jade Thirlwall, KSI, Anne-Marie, Nadine Coyle and David Baddiel - whose excruciatingly dismal performances on Taskmaster make for a promising spectacle here, as well as An Extra Slice presenter Tom Allen.

Viewers won't envy Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for once, with mishaps aplenty as four celebrities tackle the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges during each episode of the five-show series, which aims to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Follow our guide below for details of how to stream Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 - watch Celebrity Bake Off free online in the UK thanks to Channel 4 and its All 4 platform, even if you're a Brit abroad!

How to watch Celebrity Bake Off 2021 online: stream free in the UK

The Great Celebrity Bake Off kicks off on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, March 9, with new episodes airing weekly in the same slot, after which they go to All 4 for anytime streaming. Anyone located in the UK can watch Celebrity Bake Off and all of the service's content for FREE. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch Great Celebrity Bake Off online just like they would at home.

How to watch Great Celebrity Bake Off online from outside the country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss the Great Celebrity Bake Off, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN, you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch Celebrity Bake Off free online just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch TV's best shows from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to All4

Either head to the All 4 website or the All 4 app and you can now watch every minute of the Great Celebrity Bake Off - no matter where you are.

Who are the 2021 Great Celebrity Bake Off contestants?

This year's batch of Great Celebrity Bake Off contestants has been widely hailed as the best ever, and features a lovely mix of genuine A-listers, national treasures, singers and entertainers. The full 2021 Great Celebrity Bake Off lineup is:

James McAvoy

Daisy Ridley

Dame Kelly Holmes

John Bishop

Stacey Dooley

Tom Allen

David Baddiel

Jade Thirlwall

KSI

Ade Adepitan

Philippa Perry

Nick Grimshaw

Rob Beckett

Alexandra Burke

Anneka Rice

Reece Shearsmith

Dizzee Rascal

Anne-Marie

Nadine Coyle

Katherine Ryan

What should we expect from Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021?

There are five episodes in total, and each one sees four celebrities go head-to-head in three challenges - the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

Unlike regular GBBO, each contestant has just a single episode in which to impress, with one celebrity being named the Star Baker at the end.