How to watch Britain's Got Talent 2020: live stream BGT online anywhere free

After a three-month mid-series break, Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens, and there's been a change of personnel behind the judges' table. Simon Cowell's out of action with an injured back, and Ashley Banjo, who of course won the third series of BGT with Diversity, has come to the rescue. Our guide explains how to watch the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals from the UK and nearly anywhere else in the world for free.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 cheat sheet Part two of the 14th series of BGT comprises four pre-recorded semi-finals, followed by a live grand finale. These are airing on ITV every Saturday at 8pm, starting from September 5. If you're outside of the UK and don't want to miss a second of the Britain's Got Talent action, your best bet is a VPN.

Forget your real-world woes and get stuck into some light weekend entertainment courtesy of ITV, Saturday nights, and part two of the 14th series of Britain's Got Talent. The competition's early stages were all completed before the coronavirus lockdown and aired earlier this year, and the show returned with the semi-finals on September 5.

There are four semi-finals in total, the last of which is due to air on September 26, and all of them have been pre-recorded. They'll be followed by the live grand finale on October 3, where one act will triumph as the BGT 2020 champion, bagging a £250,000 cash prize and a priceless slot on The Royal Variety Show. Last year's winner was 90-year-old singing sensation Colin Thackery who has gone on to release his own album. Not bad!

Joining new judge Ashley on the panel are Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, and Ant and Dec are on hosting duty. Which would-be stars will be plucked from obscurity to super-stardom this time round? Find out by following our guide below to stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 live online – no matter where in the world you are, we'll show how to watch BGT anywhere for free.

How to watch BGT live: stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 for free in the UK

As ever, Britain's Got Talent is being shown in the UK on ITV1. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and will also let you watch Britain's Got Talent 2020 on the go.

And if you ever miss an episode or two, don't panic as all previous instalments are available on catch-up. Viewers with a recent smart TV should also be able to find a dedicated ITV Hub option within its apps. The service is free to use, but you'll need to register with ITV and hold a valid TV license.

How to watch Britain's Got Talent live anywhere in the world

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss a second of the Britain's Got Talent latter stages, your best bet is a VPN. We know, a trip to Bognor sounds positively exotic right now, but normality will one day resume and who knows? You may be one of the hundreds of thousands of Brits currently stranded abroad.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch BGT online for free just like you would at home. Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and you can even get 49% off and 3 months free as part of a limited time offer.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.