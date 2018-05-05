How to watch Bellew vs Haye: live stream the big fight online from anywhere

It's fight night! Forget the childish barbed comments and press conference scuffles, it's time for serious business. It's Bellew vs Haye 2: it's the rematch of the year and this time it's personal.

Grudge matches like this don't come around every Saturday night. An all UK rematch that has the entire boxing world's attention. Over a year after the original epic fight where Bellew caused a major upset by knocking out Haye in the the 11th round, it's time for the Bomber and the Hayemaker to go at it once again. This is one you're not going to want to miss - and you can finally live stream it tonight!

Originally scheduled for December 2017, the date was pushed back after Haye sustained an injury. It was postponed until May 5 and now both the fighters will take to the O2 Arena in London in tonight to see who takes the bragging rights.

Bellew vs Haye 2 - when and where What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday May 5 - yep, tonight's the big night and you haven't got long to wait. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin just before or around 10PM BST / 5PM ET / 2PM PT / 2:30AM IST / GST 1AM / SGT 5AM. Where is it? The O2 Arena in London - otherwise known as the Millennium Dome.

If you can't be there in London, it's likely you'll be wanting to see this must-watch rematch but it's not always clear how to do so. We've put together this guide to show you the best ways you can stream it online when the heavyweight bout begins.

Here we're pointing you toward all of the legal pay per view streams in the main English speaking countries and show you how to tune into an international broadcast if you're not lucky enough to have one to watch in your region.

If that's the case, you can use a VPN to stream Bellew vs Haye 2 for free, and then cancel that service within a month so you don't have to pay - we've got more about that down below.

How watch Bellew vs Haye 2 fight: UK stream

In the UK you can watch through Sky Box Office at a price of £24.95 - and it's not too late to order. That's the cheapest PPV stream of the Bellew vs Haye 2 fight around the world as it works out at around $35.

How to watch Bellew vs Haye 2: US stream

AWE is the exclusive place to the watch the fight in the US

You may not know the network AWE, and it's the only place you'll be able to watch the Bellew vs Haye 2 fight in the US. It's available on some TV providers, but the channel doesn't have a streaming option so you'll need to look at this channel list to know if you have access to it through your cable or satellite provider. If you don't have AWE, you may want to use a VPN to get the stream from another country. That will let you watch the fight with relatively little hassle.

How to watch Bellew vs Haye 2: Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland stream

This is currently the only way to watch the Bellew vs Haye 2 fight for free

The best method for Canada, Austria, Germany and Switzerland to stream Bellew vs Haye 2

DAZN is a streaming service available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and in all these countries it has secured streaming rights for the Bellew vs Haye rematch. It's the exclusive place to watch it in Germany and Austria, while those in Switzerland do have some other options. You can watch for free as DAZN offers a 30 day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up. Now, if you're not in Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you could in theory use a VPN to dial in to, say, Germany, and also get this free option. Your main hurdle will be that you will need a credit card registered in one of the participating countries in order to sign up. If you want to try this option from the US or UK we'd recommend doing it via ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bellew vs Haye 2: Autralia stream

The fight is being shown exclusively on Fox Sports 506 Event in Australia

You'll need to have access to Fox Sports 506 to be able to watch the fight in Australia where coverage will start at 3AM AEST. Assuming you don't want to get up that early for the undercard, set your alarm for just before 7AM to see Bellew and Haye go again. If you don't have access to Foxtel channel, you can grab a free 2-week trial here, otherwise your best bet is to combine a VPN with one of the streams above.

