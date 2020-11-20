How to watch Animaniacs 2020 online: stream the remake of the 90s classic on Hulu now

The Steven Spielberg-produced remake of classic 90s cartoon Animaniacs has just landed, over 25 years after it first debuted on the small screen. That's right, the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back - and there's only one place you can catch their latest escapades. Read on as we explain how to watch Animaniacs 2020 online with Hulu today.

Watch Animaniacs 2020 online There's only place to find the 2020 reboot of Animanics - great value US streaming service Hulu. While the show will no doubt launch in other countries and regions in due course, right now it's exclusive to the US platform. Fortunately, you can try Hulu for FREE for 1-month to see if it's right for you - and see if the remake does justice to

Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille all reprise their roles as voice actors in the Animaniacs reboot, which updates the zany exploits of the Warner clan - who we first met all the way back in 1993 - for the 21st century. As well as the siblings, Animaniacs 2020 also brings back hilarious duo Pinky and The Brain, now attempting world domination through...what else, social media.

The Animaniacs remake is comprised of 13 episodes and it's understood that a second season is already in the works for release in 2021. As is often the case with Hulu Originals, all episodes of Animaniacs 2020 will be released in one fell swoop today (Friday, November 20) and be available for streaming immediately.

Animaniacs is the latest in a string of recent exclusive Hulu releases this year, and while it's on the cable replacement platform as opposed to Disney Plus, rest assured in remains a family friendly cartoon - if no less wacky (and at times utterly bizarre) as the 90s original. Keep reading for full details of how to watch Animaniacs online with Hulu right now.

How to watch Animaniacs free online with Hulu in the US

You can stream Animaniacs 2020 exclusively in the US via Hulu, with all 13 episodes available from Friday, November 20 - perfect timing for a weekend binge! Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could easily enjoy watch Animaniacs for free online, if you're a new customer.

