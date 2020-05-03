How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days online anywhere for free

Ever waited for a loved one on the other side of customs and immigration? It's not really that fun - but it's nothing compared to holding out for a visa application with your marriage in the balance. That's the premise of hit reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé. But before the couples even get to grips with the K-1 form, they've got to negotiate the early stages of their relationship. Here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days online and stream the next episode of the prequel from anywhere.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cheat sheet New episodes of Before the 90 Days air on TLC in the US at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on Sunday night - meaning you can easily watch the 90 Day Fiancé prequel for free as part of Sling's Happy Hour deal.

The latest series of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days offers some of the most explosive insights to date, including some serious couple beef between 'Big Ed' Brown and his would-be bride, Rosemarie 'Rose' Vega.

Elsewhere, we also get to take a peek into the beginnings of the David and Lana, Avery and Ash, and Darcey and Tom courtships - all of which are cauldrons of real-life drama and emotion.

There's a reason why this show is a must-watch for fans of the reality TV genre all over the world - so let's stop standing in line, here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days online for free.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online in the US

As we've said, 90 Day Fiancé is hosted by TLC in the US - and new episodes of Beyond the 90 Days air each Sunday at 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you don't get TLC as part of your cable package, you likely won't be able to stream it via the TLC website - but fear not, reality TV fans, you have options. The best of these is Sling TV. Owned by satellite TV providers the Dish Network, it's an ultra-reliable streaming service that gives you access to over 50 live channels, more than 50,000 movies and TV shows on-demand, and the ability to watch on up to three screens simultaneously - plus cloud DVR storage for any recordings you might want to make. Better still, it's currently running a special Happy Hour promotion that lets you watch select content for free between 5pm and midnight ET in the US - covering the new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode on Sunday. If any of these options sound good but you can't access them because of geo-blocking restrictions, then just grab yourself a VPN as described above and stream episodes like you normally would.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days online in Canada

The good news is that 90 Day Fiancé is shown on TLC in Canada at the same time it airs in the US, so 8pm ET Sunday nights. This means that Before the 90 Days can be streamed via the TLC app, which is available for a wide range of devices including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and select Samsung Smart TVs. Anyone in Canada from abroad who's prefer to watch using a different service need only use a VPN to relocate themselves back to their home country.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days from outside your country

Anyone wanting to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will find that it's only currently airing live in the US and Canada - no such luck for markets like the UK and Australia.

However, if you're from North America and want to tune into 90 Day Fiancé like you would from home, there's an easy solution: all you need is a good VPN and you can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days live every Sunday as it airs or just after. But which one to choose?

There are hundreds of VPNs out there, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Beyond the 90 Days online wherever you are - and open up a number of free viewing options?