How to watch 2021 Tour de France Stage 7 & 8 free: live stream from anywhere

How best to reward the 2021 Tour de France riders for a hard first week? How about the longest stage for twenty years and an intimidating mountain climb. That's what Todej Pogacar, Mathieu Van Der Poel and the rest have to look forward to this weekend, while you get to sit back and watch a Tour de France live stream of Stages 7 and 8 - which you can do from anywhere and, in some case, for free, thanks to our guide.

You have to go back all the way to 2000 to find a stage on the Grand Tour route that measures more than Stage 7's thigh-burning 249.1km (around 155 miles). From Vierzon – Le Creusot, it starts on Julian Alaphilippe's home patch. He'll be desperate to build on his turbo-charged start to the 2021 Tour and hunt down that elusive overall victory.

And then those mighty Alps loom into view with Saturday's Oyonnax – Le Grand-Bornand, and the field's best climbers get to make ground up on the sprinters like Mark Cavendish who have so far had things their way. Pogacar has mounted a convincing defence of his crown so far this year, and the Alps is where he can get his hands on that Yellow Jersey and really take advantage.

It's a huge couple of days for the 2021 Tour de France and the timings marry up brilliantly with watching Euro 2020 live streams, too. So prepare for hours of glorious cycling this weekend - our guide to watch Stages 7 and 8 will explain how.

Who has a free Tour de France live stream in 2021?

Stage 7 & 8 are looking like unmissable days of cycling. Thankfully, European TV networks around the continent offer free ways to watch:

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France - France TV Sport

Belgium - RTBF

Italy - Rai Sport

Australia - SBS

How to watch Tour de France 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

As usual, the Grand Tour is being shown in the UK on ITV4, which means anyone can watch a Tour de France live stream using the channel's ITV Hub platform. Just note that it's only showing the latter stages of Friday's marathon stage, with coverage commencing at 2pm. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your choice of mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more. It can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free - registration takes seconds and you only need a working email address and full UK postcode (such as SW1A 1AA for Buckingham Palace) to get streaming. Another option is Welsh-language channel S4C, which will be offering daily live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. S4C is also available to stream for FREE via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Tour de France fix by using a VPN.

How to watch Tour de France 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are equally lucky (except with the broadcast timings!), as a free Tour de France live stream is available Down Under too, thanks to SBS. Coverage starts at 8.30pm AEST on both Friday and Saturday. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch all of the stages as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream the race in the US

Peacock TV has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, is the service to head to to watch this crucial Premiership clash. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as cycling, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, Premiership rugby, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to tune in for live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand