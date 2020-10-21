HostPapa buys another Canadian web hosting company

HostPapa's expansion strategy continues with the recent announcement that it has acquired yet another web hosting company from its home country of Canada.

So far this year, the Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider has acquired eight different web hosts including Lunarpages, PacificHost, Santa Barbara Hosting and most recently, Portland-based Canvas Host.

Now HostPapa has announced that it has acquired the Canadian-based web hosting company Korax Inc. Korax is a privately owned company that has offered web hosting and email services to SMBs across Canada since 1997.

Founder and CEO of HostPapa Jamie OpalChuck explained why acquiring Korax was a natural fit for the company in a press release, saying:

"We'd like to welcome all the Korax customers to the HostPapa family. Now with more individuals and small businesses going online or connecting from home, they need proven providers to deliver reliable and secure online services. Korax was a natural fit. Congratulations to Alex and Marcus for building and running an excellent company based in Canada. We are excited to extend Korax customers our HostPapa world-class support while being able to extend our stack of cloud-based solutions for these entrepreneurs and small-medium business owners."

Korax acquisition

In the coming months once the deal has closed, existing Korax customers will receive all of the benefits of being part of the HostPapa family including enhanced customer support, access to upgraded state-of-the-art hosting infrastructure, cloud security services and more.

Customers will still be able to access all of the files and content on their websites and the servers hosting these sites will remain in Canada. Korax customers can check out this FAQ to learn more about how the acquisition will affect them.

Korax founders Alex and Marcus Reid also assured customers that their businesses are in good hands with HostPapa, saying:

"It's been our privilege to have served such amazing customers over the last twenty-three years. We'd like to wish all the best to our customers and assure them their businesses are in the best hands with HostPapa's team. It's been over two decades of wonderful Korax memories and great relationships."