Horizon Forbidden West Lego Tallneck set stands over a foot tall

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to the miniature world of bricks with an official Lego set of the game’s iconic Tallneck.

The giraffe-esque machine, which Aloy must climb and override in the game to discover new areas of its map, has been fully recreated as an official Lego set. It is described as a ‘build and display model’ - that’s one to look at rather than play with - which includes 1,222 pieces and stands over a foot tall at 13.5 inches (34 cm).

The model looks to capture all the main features of the Tallneck, including its disc-shaped head, ribbed neck, and protruding antennae. It also comes with a couple of extra models, including a small brick Watcher, an Aloy minifigure, and a display base kitted out with a rusty stoplight, an area of long grass for Aloy to hide in, and a birch tree for her to harvest into arrows.

The Watcher’s eye can be swapped for a blue, yellow or red stud, imitating its three levels of alertness, while Aloy comes equipped with a bow and spear.

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable,” said Isaac Snyder, a Lego designer, in a press release. “Thanks to our close collaboration [with the Guerrilla Games team] we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery.”

The set will release in stores this May for $79.99 / £69.99 (Australian pricing TBC).

Rumors of an upcoming Horizon Forbidden West or Zero Dawn Lego set first started circulating last year when Lego specialist site Brick Fanatics spotted a listing of the Lego Tallneck online.

Although Lego hasn’t confirmed it has more Horizon Forbidden West sets planned, the company has a habit of releasing a whole slate of kits around a single license, as it did when it launched several Overwatch sets back in 2019.

Analysis: which other Horizon machines deserve a Lego set?

It’s little surprise that Horizon Forbidden West is getting the Lego treatment. The excellent design and detail of its robotic dinosaurs lend themselves to bricky recreation. While the Tallneck is certainly one of the most iconic machines from the Horizon games, it’s by no means the only one that should be celebrated out of Lego.

The Sawtooth is the first major threat players face in Horizon Zero Dawn, and its four-legged chassis could make for a remarkable articulated Lego design. The turtle-like Shellsnappers introduced in Forbidden West are pretty impressive for their size, and we’d love to see how their mossy back could be made out of bricks. If you want size above all else, though, then the mammoth-esque Tremortusks would look pretty remarkable as a Lego display piece.

If the Lego isn’t for you, don’t worry, you can still get your Horizon miniatures fix. The official Horizon Zero Dawn board game released last year by Steamforged Games comes packed with plastic minis of the game’s machines. Across its many expansions, you can pretty much find any robo dinosaur you want.

