Honor Band 6 cheap fitness tracker is available now

The Honor Band 6 launched in China in November 2020, then globally in January 2021, but it's only now available to buy . If you've been waiting for ages to pick it up, your vigil is finally over.

This is a new, low-cost fitness tracker that succeeds the Honor Band 5, and it's now on sale globally from the website AliExpress. The gadget will set you back €49.50, which converts to roughly $58, £42, AU$76.

We haven't tested the Honor Band 6 just yet, and when we've done our full review we'll be able to recommend whether it's worth your time and money or not. Until then, though, here's a brief rundown of what you need to know.

Honor Band 6 specs and features

The Honor Band 6 looks like your standard fitness tracker, with a thin band and bigger body, though its display is bigger than its predecessor's.

There are 10 different fitness modes including running, walking and cycling, as well as heart rate and sleep tracking. There are also lifestyle modes like weather reports, music controls and notification handling.

According to Honor, the Band 6 has a 14-day battery life, a claim we'll be checking for our full review. Honor's fitness trackers tend to be good for their prices, but the Band 6 is a little pricier than the Band 5 which cost $36.99 / £29.99 (roughly AU$55) so we'll have to see if it's worth that extra.