Honor Band 4 release date, price, news and features

Following on from the very cheap yet surprisingly feature-packed Honor Band 3, the Honor Band 4 has now been announced, and it looks to be every bit as cheap and feature-packed, as well as including some new tools, chief among them being a color screen.

That’s alongside all the old features like a heart rate monitor, water resistance, activity tracking and sleep tracking.

We dig into all that below, along with information on the rest of the specs and features, plus what we know so far about the release date and price.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next cheap fitness band from Honor

The next cheap fitness band from Honor When is it out? September in China, unknown elsewhere

September in China, unknown elsewhere What will it cost? Maybe around $59/£70 (roughly AU$125)

The Honor Band 4 is going on sale in China on September 20 for 199 yuan, which equates to just around $30/£20/AU$40.

Of course, the actual price in those countries won’t be an exact conversion, but it may cost a similar amount to the Honor Band 3, which launched for $59/£70 (roughly AU$125). That’s quite a lot more but still very cheap by fitness tracker standards.

The Honor Band 4 probably won't cost much

It’s worth noting that there’s also an Honor Band 4 Running Edition, which is even cheaper at just 99 yuan (around $15/£10/AU$20).

This has a monochrome screen rather than a color one, as well as having a smaller battery than the standard Honor Band 4, but it’s not all a downgrade, as it can track more running data, which we’ll get into below.

Currently we don’t know if or when the Honor Band 4 will actually land outside China, but given that the Honor Band 3 got a wider release we’d expect this would too.

Honor Band 4 design and display

There’s a 0.95-inch color AMOLED screen on the Honor Band 4, and this is the first time one of the company’s bands has had a color screen, so that’s one of the main upgrades here.

If you don’t care about color then you might want to consider the Honor Band 4 Running Edition, which sticks with a monochrome display.

The Honor Band 4 has a familiar look

The design meanwhile looks to be very similar to the previous Honor Band, with a long narrow screen, a home button below it and what looks to be a rubberized band of some kind, which is likely to be comfortable to wear while working out.

It’s available in blue, black or pink, while the Running Edition is available in those colors plus red, yellow and green.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition

The Running Edition also has a slightly different look, with a chunkier strap relative to the screen, but a smaller build overall. The body (not including the strap) comes in at 40.5 x 14.8 x 11.2mm and 6g, while the standard Honor Band 4 is 43 x 17.2 x 11.5mm and 23g.

Honor Band 4 features and specs

The Honor Band 4 is water-resistant to 50 meters, and of course it’s also therefore able to track your swims. It can also track sleep, including how long you’re in REM, and has a heart rate monitor built-in.

It also works as a pedometer, as you’d expect, can get basic notifications from your phone, and can track cycling and runs, among other activities.

You can track your sleep in detail

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition could be a better choice though if you like to run, as it can track more metrics, including cadence, ground impact and step length. It tracks these things using a 6-axis sensor.

However, the Running Edition doesn’t have NFC, while the standard Honor Band 4 does.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition also has a smaller 77mAh battery to the Honor Band 4’s 100mAh one. They supposedly last for up to 12 days and 14 days respectively. One feature neither model seems to have is GPS.