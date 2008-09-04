Cambridge Audio premieres Blu-ray player

Although it is not out until the spring of 2009, one look at Cambridge Audio's new Blu-ray player will make you want one now.

Forgoing the usual black design to a sleek silver look, the UK-based company has shown off its first-ever Blu-ray player at this year's Cedia US in Denver.

Called the 640BD, Cambridge Audio has designed its player to fit in with its own range of Azur AV receivers – award winners at the Home Cinema Choice awards, no less.

Connections and outputs

The 640BD features HDMI 1.3 output, bitstream output of all the latest HD Dolby and DTS surround-sound systems and internal decoding of Dolby Digital EX, DTS ES, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD and DTS HR surround-sound.

As always, there's a full set of analog video outputs is supported, and an Ethernet connection, SPDIF, Toslink and dedicated 7.1 and stereo analogue outputs.

Picture-wise, the player upscales DVD to 1080p and supports 24 frames per second (fps) progressive scan True Cinema.

There's no word of what Profile Cambridge Audio has chosen, but we suspect as it is coming out next spring, that it will feature Profile 2.0. Price details are also to be announced.