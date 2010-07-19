Panasonic: No clash with Sanyo over projectors

Panasonic Europe chairman and CEO Laurent Abadie has insisted that the purchase of Sanyo has not created a big overlap between two electronics giants.

Sanyo was snapped up by Panasonic in December 2009, paying around £2.8 billion to acquire the controlling interest in the company.

Speaking to TechRadar, Abadie discards the notion that there is an overlap in some of the areas that both Sanyo and Panasonic were previously operating in, such as camcorders and video projectors.

No issue

"When it comes to projectors we are not working on the same type of products," he said.

"For example, Sanyo is developing short focus projectors; we are looking at bigger systems. I don't think there is an issue."

It was Sanyo's expertise with batteries that most appealed to Panasonic, and the two companies are hard at work on their vision of a more eco-friendly future.