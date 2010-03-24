3M MPro150 pico projector breaks cover in UK

Big-time maker of small-form kit 3M has announced an update to its pico projector range – the ultra-portable MPro150.

Weighing in at a rather lean 160 grams and measuring just 125mm long, the projector is said to be around the same size of a mobile phone and can handle piping out images for two hours.

The image that is projected is anything up 50-inches in size, which is pretty impressive. The resoultion for this is 1280x800, in VGA, SVGA, XGA and WXGA formats.

The projector can handle main Microsoft Office apps out of the box (Word, PowerPoint and Excel), so is great for the space-saving business people.

File focus

Other files which are compatible with the MPro150 include PDF docs, MPEG4 and H.264 videos and BMP and JPG photos,

There is 1GB of internal memory inside but this can be expanded with micro SD card. Or, if you fancy, you can hook up the projector to your computer, iPod or other devices.

Included in the package is flip stand, tripod and myriad input cables.

The 3M MPro150 is available to pre-order now, with an official UK release date still to be confirmed.