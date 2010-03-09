Video: High definition trailer of new Tron movie

Disney has finally released a high-def trailer for its forthcoming movie Tron Legacy.

The Jeff Bridges movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1982 film Tron.

You can download the HD Tron Legacy Trailer online right now.

3D version



Disney has also been showing 3D versions of the same trailer in cinemas. The company is also set to release a videogame version of Tron Legacy later this year.

Tron was of course one of the defining movies of the 1980s, introducing new CGI special effects that completely revolutionised film-making in Hollywood.

Tron Legacy releases on December 17. So at least we have something to look forward to at Christmas this year.