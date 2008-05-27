Sony unveils new upscaling DVD player

It’s becoming more and more of an HD quandary: you buy a brand-new HD Ready TV, but don’t yet have the means to watch hi-def entertainment, and now your plain old DVDs are looking less-than respectable blown up on your new screen. What do you do?

Well, Sony’s new upscaling DVD player should satisfy your (near) HD needs. The DVP-NS708H has the ability to upscale your standard-def discs to up to 1080p. Full HD 1920x1080 imagery is boosted by Sony’s Progressive Cinema Scanning technology.

Being a Sony product, the deck is primed for use with the company’s premium range through Bravia Sync. This means control of the player will be at your fingertips through your TV’s remote.

Back to black

Looks-wise, the DVP-NS708H is a classy bit of kit with a piano black glossy finish. And it’s thin, too, its waif-like figure measures just 430 x 43 x 207 mm.

Round the back, there’s the usual array of connections, including an HDMI output and component video outputs.

The DVP-NS708H is available to buy now for the modest sum of £69.99