Here's the cheapest 4K laptop right now, but you probably won't know its maker

Chuwi AeroBook Plus 4K laptop - $599.99 at AliExpress

(£492.24/AU$877.49)

This laptop from little-known manufacturer Chuwi is the cheapest 4K machine on the market. It certainly looks the part and its specs are decent, but shame about the outdated Intel Core i5-6287U processor. Still, this could be a great option if a super sharp display is your top priority.View Deal

The Chuwi AeroBook Plus was never meant to be the cheapest 4K laptop on the market. Its predecessor, the Laptop Plus, was supposed to hold that crown but the model was pulled (perhaps due to its woefully underpowered processor).

You can pick up this new Chuwi machine for just under $600 (£500/AU$900), excluding region-specific coupons and delivery. AliExpress, the marketplace where Chuwi sells its gears, ships globally (including the US, UK and Australia).

On paper, the Chuwi Aerobook Plus looks a fantastic piece of kit, especially if you're after a screen with one of the highest pixel densities on the market (making it super sharp), spread over 15.6 inches.

With a full-metal chassis, the Aerobook Plus doesn't look like a cheap device, but corners have been cut in order to reach this exceptionally low price point.

It runs on an Intel Core i5-6287U processor - a dual-core processor that was launched five years ago. It's still quite competitive thanks to a very high base clock speed, but we can't see why Chuwi didn't opt for a more recent model.

The rest of the specification is decent; 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SATA SSD, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a 55WHr battery that can power the laptop for an estimated eight hours, a plethora of ports and a weight starting at 1.7kg.

Bear in mind