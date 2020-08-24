Here’s the cheapest 18TB hard disk on the market

WD 18TB SATA hard disk drive - $592.99/£629.00 direct

The Enterprise Class SATA HDD from Western Digital is unrivalled for price, if you're after a capacious storage drive. Plus, you can make an even greater saving via WD's recycling scheme (see below).View Deal

If you're after a large hard disk drive, there’s nothing bigger right now than the 18TB Western Digital Gold Enterprise Class SATA drive.

The WD181KRYZ already carries a staggering price tag ($593/£629), but you can drop it down even further (to just over $504) if you use the recycling scheme described below.

At $28 per TB, this drive should be mightily attractive to anyone looking to build a Petabyte disk array - or something along those lines.

With 512MB cache and up to 2.5 million hours MTBF, this is a giant among its peers. It can handle workloads of up to 550TB per year and boasts a whopping 5-year warranty.

Surprisingly enough, it has a 7,200RPM rotational speed and uses Energy Assisted Magnetic Recording (EAMR) technology to enable higher media precision and increased areal density.

WD 15% discount trick

A little-known scheme from Western Digital allows you to save up to 15% off your next purchase from the company’s online store (provided you spend $50 or more).

In a nutshell, send over an old external or internal SSD or hard disk drive for recycling (doesn’t matter if it is in working order) and you'll get a coupon code via email in return.

The entire process takes about two weeks and is described in further detail on this page. If you are willing to jump through the hoops, you can grab yourself an amazing bargain - just make sure you read all the T&Cs.

