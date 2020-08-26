Here’s how to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay reveal in Warzone

If you’re excited for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you might want to drop into Call of Duty: Warzone today (August 26) for a first look at the game.

Activision is debuting gameplay footage of Black Ops Cold War inside its standalone battle royale mode, though it hasn’t made it very clear as to how to watch it.

What we do know is that you’ll want to log in to Warzone for the trailer’s worldwide reveal at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm BST today. You also need to complete the new Black Ops Cold War contract, which was recently added to the game.

𝙺𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 ██ ██ ██████ █ ████ █. ██ ████ ████ 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼 █ 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝟷8:𝟹𝟶 ████. ████ ██ ███. pic.twitter.com/t4xeZ1Y41pAugust 24, 2020

Confusingly, we’re not quite sure how the trailer will be delivered exactly, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it took place in-game as opposed to in the lobby. Whether or not other players will agree to a ceasefire as the trailer plays is another question, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it transpires.

Calling all players

In-game announcements and large-scale player events are becoming increasingly popular for publishers to advertise new content or marketing deals thanks to the likes of Fortnite. Fortnite regularly hosts big game-changing events for players to take part in, and has also hosted more commercial activities such as exclusive concerts.

Revealing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Warzone is a new approach for publisher Activision, then, but as the mode will continue to be supported during Black Ops Cold War’s release, it kind of makes sense to capitalize on the current player base.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be shown off at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event this Thursday (August 27), where it’s likely we’ll hear a release date and a plethora of new information about the game.