Have a Windows 10 tablet? You now have an Instagram app, too

After six months on Windows 10 Mobile, Instagram is branching out to tablets on the Microsoft-branded platform.

The Facebook-owned service operates exactly the same on Windows 10 tablets as its Mobile counterpart. Users can peruse their Stories, browse the Explore tab, and, of course, shoot, edit, filter-ize, and post photos for their throngs of internet followers to enjoy.

For you tablet photogs, this news is especially intriguing as Instagram doesn't have a fully optimized app for iPad.

Instead, Instagrammers on an iPad have to use the iPhone version of the app. It's functional, but not tailored to the Apple tablet's larger screen, making the experience a little on the wonky side.

Those rocking a Surface Pro and other Windows 10 tablets can pick up Instagram starting now via the Windows App Store.

iPad owners who don't want to be left out can still download their own app via the (Apple) App Store, but they'll need to search the "iPhone only" section in order to find it.