Halo Infinite’s release date has been narrowed down to ‘a few weeks’

If you were expecting a Halo Infinite release date at E3 2021, you probably weren’t the only one. Even though developer 343 Industries showed off the game’s multiplayer for the very first time, a release date of Holiday 2021 was all that was shared, which led to some speculation that Halo Infinite’s release date could slip again.

Thankfully that’s not the case. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has clarified that Halo Infinite release window has been narrowed down to “a few weeks”, and that both Microsoft and 343 Industries are confident about hitting the Holiday 2021 release date that it announced when the game was delayed in August, 2020.

As spotted by ResetEra, Spencer revealed the news on the latest episode of Dropped Frames. Spencer said that the team knows the three-to-four-week period when Halo Infinite will release, but won't share a specific date until it's certain.

Spencer also said that the team will need to look at “other game timing” too, which suggests Microsoft is waiting to see when other big holiday titles will release to avoid any overlap with Halo Infinite’s release.

343 Industries has previously confirmed that Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer will launch at the same time, despite earlier rumors that this wouldn't be the case. The game’s multiplayer will also be free-to-play for the first time, and will allow cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox consoles and PC. The multiplayer mode will also support 120fps for those with capable displays.

Wake me, when you need me

Halo Infinite was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020, but was delayed until Holiday 2021 after a rather underwhelming gameplay reveal and the impact of Covid-19. Since then, 343 Industries has been hard at work improving the game so that it meets fans’ expectations.

Halo Infinite has been described as a spiritual reboot of Halo: Combat Evolved, and promises to tell a “more human” story this time around, with Master Chief playing an integral role as opposed to Halo 5: Guardians.