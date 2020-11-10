Halo 5: Guardians might not be coming – but at least Halo 4 remaster is imminent for PC

Halo 4’s remastered PC version will arrive as part of The Master Chief Collection on November 17, just a week from now.

And that will be the final piece of The Master Chief Collection, which will then consist of: Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 3: ODST, plus Halo 4 (so six games in total).

The compilation costs $39.99 or £29.99 (around AU$55) on Steam, and for the money you’re getting 67 campaign missions in total (plus a load of multiplayer content as well).

Like the other remasters in the collection, Halo 4 offers various new settings for PC gamers, including the ability to play at 4K resolution, and at over 60 frames per second, ultrawide monitor support, plus of course mouse and keyboard controls which you can fully customize.

No Guardians

In terms of the prospects of Halo 5: Guardians hitting the PC, as we heard recently, this isn’t going to be happening – there’s no intention of bringing Halo 5 to The Master Chief Collection, or of witnessing any kind of release on the PC platform as was recently confirmed by developer 343 Industries.

That’s not to say it won’t ever happen, but currently this is not the plan. The good news, of course, is that Halo Infinite will be arriving on PC as well as Xbox, at least when it finally emerges at some point in 2021.

And we mustn’t forget that Halo 5: Forge is available and indeed free for the PC, although that doesn’t give you anything like the full Halo 5 experience, of course.

