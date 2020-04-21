GTA 6’s story might be finished, but what does that mean for the game’s release?

The story for Rockstar’s GTA 6 is apparently finished, if a supposed insider is to be believed.

Chris ‘Liberty93’ from Rockstar Mag (a French fan site) claims the story for Grand Theft Auto 6 was wrapped up prior to the departure of Rockstar’s head writer, Dan Houser, and that the next GTA entry will still have the “soul” of a typical Rockstar game.

Although a finished story might suggest a release date for GTA 6 is close, Chris did point out that many changes were made to Red Dead Redemption 2’s story during development, despite it being 'completed' way back in 2012.

“They still made changes in late 2017, early 2018, and many little details were modified," Chris explained.

The wait continues

After Red Dead Redemption 2 made its way to PC last year, fans have been impatiently waiting for Rockstar’s next big blockbuster, which will almost certainly be GTA 6. There was speculation that the game would be announced in March, but those hopes quickly faded as the month passed without a peep from Rockstar.

There have also been reports that GTA 6 is in the early stages of development, after Kotaku obtained an internal email from Rockstar’s executive Jennifer Kolbe, which outlined the studio’s plan to mitigate crunch and long working hours moving forward. The company came under fire during the development of Read Dead Redemption 2, as employees were reportedly made to work long hours to meet deadlines.

Will we see any GTA 6 anytime soon, then? There’s still a sliver of hope that the game will release this year, but we’ll have to wait until we hear something official from Rockstar before we know for certain.