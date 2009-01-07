Sapphire 1GB HD4870 GFX available globally

Sapphire Technology has announced that its new 1GB HD4870 Toxic edition graphics card is available worldwide.

The high-end GFX card utilises Sapphire's Vapor-X, vapour chamber cooling technology along with three heatpipes and heatsinks and a thermally controlled fan. Cool.

Overclocked out of the box, Sapphire's HD4870 Toxic boasts a whole 1GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 100MHz and a GPU core clocked at 780MHz.

Crossfire

The graphics card supports AMD CrossfireX technology and can be daisy-chained via two high speed connectors.

Like others in the HD 4400 range the card features ATI Avivo technology, and features a second generation Unified Video Decoder for hardware accelerated decoding of Blu-ray and the now largely defunct HD DVD.

Don't expect the card to come cheap, however, with the 512MB version at the £200 mark and this one likely to come in at a far higher price point.

From CES 2009