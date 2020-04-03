GoToMeeting adds more features

LogMeIn has announced a number of new updates to GoToMeeting which include new integrations, updates to the desktop and mobile experience, audio enhancements, security improvements and more.

The new updates bring additional partnerships and integrations to the company's recently launched GoToMarketplace with the first of which being a new integration with Microsoft Teams. Through this integration, users can now quickly and easily launch GoToMeeting and GoToConnect from within the Teams environment.

LogMeIn also revealed that GoToMeeting now offers plug-ins for Office 365 and Google Calendar to ensure that its customers can have a continuous workflow within the platforms they're already using. Through these plug-ins, users can easily schedule meetings directly from within their email applications.

To improve the quality of its meetings, GoToMeeting has rolled out several new features including noise suppression, better audio even with poor network conditions and a new toll-free and “Call Me” option.

Security improvements

Due to the recent surge in remote working, LogMeIn is working to ensure the experience of its video, voice, remote access and remote IT support products are as secure and reliable as possible.

As meetings are now generating more artifacts such as transcriptions and audio recordings, GoToMeeting has increased the security capabilities for sharing these assets. Users can now choose what content to share, with whom they'll share it with and how long to make it available for viewing from within the software's content sharing and security preferences.

GoToMeeting has also added a new meeting lock feature which gives users the ability to keep uninvited guests out of a meeting. With password protected meetings, only those with the code will be able to gain entry which helps keep meetings secure from others.

Additionally, all tiers of GoToMeeting include security features such as Secure Socket Layer Encryption, AES-256 Bit Encryption, a SOC2 Certified Data Center, Rich Based Authentication and HIPAA readiness to help protect users while working remotely.