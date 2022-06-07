GoTo is getting into the antivirus game

Audio player loading…

Business comms firm GoTo is entering the security tools market with new features and services for its Resolve product.

The company said that Resolve will be getting new antivirus (opens in new tab) capabilities in the summer of 2022, helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) protect their endpoints from viruses, malware (opens in new tab), ransomware, and sophisticated online threats.

GoTo says the new features will come courtesy of an add-on partnership with a “leading antivirus software provider” - although exactly who this is is not yet known.

New features in the pipeline

Besides adding antivirus capabilities, Resolve will also allow users to manage multiple antivirus software solutions, all from a single dashboard. That includes requesting status updates, viewing a list of threats, and initiating scans. This feature, too, is expected in the summer of 2022.

Furthermore, Resolve will also be getting patch management features, as well as alerting, all in the next couple of months. While patch management is self-explanatory, alerting means users will be able to get real-time, critical system alerts about computer health, or software and hardware changes.

Other features, such as the Background File Manager (transferring and managing files on a remote device), Remote Terminal Access (fully-functioning command prompt on deployed endpoints (opens in new tab)), or Multi-Agent Collaboration, are all in the pipeline and scheduled for sometime in the future.

The new features are available to all customers, new and existing with more details on how users can sign up found on this link (opens in new tab).

“GoTo Resolve is more than just a consolidated product, we built this to help our customers stay ahead with a new, modern user experience our customers love, zero trust architecture to keep end-users secure, and a simplified platform that SMBs need,” commented Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoTo.

Just four months after the product’s launch, the company says, it now counts more than 10,000 registered accounts, using the service.