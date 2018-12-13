Google Play is making it easier to donate to charity this Christmas

If you’re thinking of donating to a charity this holiday season, but you’re not sure where to start, you’ll be pleased to know that Google is making it easier than ever before through its Google Play store.

In a new update, Android users will be able to donate to a number of major charities via Google Play, including the American Red Cross, Girls Who Code, and the World Wildlife fund.

The new feature will be available to users in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Although you can already head to the donation page, many users will see a note saying ‘coming soon’ as the update is rolled out across the various territories.

Holiday spirit

In a blog post, Google says, “making a donation on Google Play is quick, easy and 100% of your contributions go directly to the nonprofits you choose.”

This means you don’t have to worry about the company taking a cut from your donation this Christmas.

Don’t have an Android smartphone or tablet? If you have a supported Chromebook or other device that supports the Google Play store you can still make a donation. You can also make a donation via your web browser should you prefer, making it easy for everyone to spread a little holiday spirit this December.

Via Slash Gear