Google Pixel 3 live blog: real-time updates at the launch event

The Google Pixel 3 launch event live just ended and we have the liveblog of all of the importance announcement below, and it happened in real-time. We got big, so you you couldn't access the Pixel 3 event live stream, you can follow along with us as we pump out updates.

Refresh for the latest updates:

12:10pm: That's a wrap for the liveblog. Check out our forthcoming hands-ons of all of the devices.

12:04pm: Here's the Google Pixel 3 price: $799 for the Pixel 3 – no mention of the Pixel 3 XL price, meaning it goes up from here folks. The Pixel stand will cost $79. You can pre-order both the phones and charger starting now.

12:03pm: The Google Pixel Stand rumors were right: this is wireless charger that doubles as a way for your Pixel phone to act as a notifications display. It can do other tasks, too: show you your front door via Nest Cam or act as a slideshow.

12:03pm: You may want to switch to a Google Pixel phone for its new Do Not Call mode, which is designed to shut out telemarketers. That's been a huge hassle for people, myself included.

12:01pm: "Unlimited storage for google photos is something I would miss when ditching pixel," said out our UK computing editor Matt Hanson.

12:00pm: The Group Selfie Camera is supposed to capture more of who you're thing and where you're at. Google is now touting a Google Clips-like Photobooth mode and enhancements to Portrait mode.

11:59am: There's also a zoom out feature via the second front-facing lens. It captures 184% of the scenes than the iPhone XS. Google calls this the Group Selfie Camera.

11:58am: Surprise, Night Sight will come to Pixel 3 and other Pixels as well. That's good news if you're holding onto your old phone.

11:57am: Night Sight is a new feature that is supposed to eliminate the need for night sight. Google compared it to the iPhone XS, which looked considerably dark in comparison.

11:56am: Google will have a new zoom mode, even though there's only one camera on back. It'll take several photos and adjust for the movement of your hand. Google calls this new mode Super Res Zoom.

11:55am: "Google Pixel 3 is smart enough to know a good photo when it sees it," according to Google. This means eyes will be open and you'll get the perfect moment of shock at a surprise party.

11:54am: Google is about to explain Top Shot, showing the examples of worst photos we've taken over the years due to poor timing. Top Shot is out to fix this problem, taking multiple bursts of photos. The crowd seems to love this feature.

11:51am: Google says the Pixel Visual Core (it's custom designed chip for the camera) lets the camera be even faster and smarter. It's brighter, more detailed, more colorful and generations ahead of other smartphone cameras. At least, according to Google. Our testing awaits.

11:51am: Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is partnering with Google to take photos using the Google Pixel 3. That's quite a name. It's also being used in CQ, Allure and W magazines for cover shots. Google is really trying to cement itself as the best smartphone camera in 2018.

11:50am: "The flexible OLED is the best Pixel display ever," says Google. This is a subtle promise that the Pixel 3 OLED won't have problems this time around, like we experienced with the Google Pixel 2 XL last year.

11:49am: "It's finally time to talk about phones," says Google. The iconic two-tone design is here. Just Black, Clearly White, and a new color "Which is not Pink." Is this the color name? Google likes to play with color names like this.

11:47am: Here are the Google Pixel Slate prices: $599 for the Slate, $199 for the Keyboard, $99 for the pen. It'll come to the US, Canada and the UK.

11:47am: Google is touting Adobe and other apps focused on the 2-in-1 device. This has been Google's weakest point in past tablets. Its app ecosystem can't compete with Apple.

11:46am: It always uses the Desktop version of the Chrome browser, which is nice since we hate being limited by the mobile versions of our favorite websites.

11:44am: There's a keyboard for the Pixel Slate, derived from the Pixelbook critically keyboard. There's no charging or Bluetooth connection needed. It's now in folio form, and there's a trackpad, something we missed from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

11:43am: Do Not Disturb and Nightlight features will help you wind down, and Google is including virus protection and security check tools to keep people safe. JUst as long as you don't sign up for Google+, you're good to go.

11:42am: Developer tools and full Linux applications. The launcher at the top suggests apps you may be looking for using machine learning. SPlit screen is supposed to let you be productive. Google Assistant is here to lessen the amount of steps it takes you to perform tasks.

11:41am: In fact, the Google Pixel Slate with comes with six months of free YouTube TV. Going over the Chrome OS tablet, you'll see quality cameras, including ones that can do portrait mode photos, according to Google.

11:40am: The first exciting feature is that the Google Pixel Slate will include dual front-firing speakers. Google wants to make this the ideal device for cord cutters, especially those subscribers to YouTube TV.

11:37: Now onto a deep dive of the Google Pixel Slate. Google is touting a modern computing experience, not a tablet trying to be a laptop. Its screen real estate is pretty wide – not edge-to-edge, but better than an iPad Pro. At least for now.

11:36am: At this price, the Google Home Hub is the Chromecast of smart home speakers. It's cheaper than it should be, so expect a lot of people to get this during Christmas and the holidays.

11:35am: Google is being very smart about the Google Home Hub pricing. It's cheap – nearly as inexpensive as the original Google Home that cost $129 in the US. Why go so cheap? To get a foothold into your budding smart home. If you have one Google speaker (say, the Hub), when you go to get another accessory or even the Google Home Max, it's going to be something Google makes.

11:32am: The Google Home Hub will cost $149 and pre-orders start today in the US, UK and other locations. Don't forget, it comes with six months of free YouTube Premium. You have to wonder if current subscribers can take advantage of that free six months.

11:30am: Google Home Hub will take advantage of a new Photos feature: Google Live Albums. It's supposed to use machine learning to stream over your latest photos (and not include blurry and duplicate photos). You can come home from vacation and see your favorite memories without having to do anything.

11:28am: Buying a Google Home Hub? You'll get six months of YouTube Premium for free. That's sounds like a good deal, although we don't know the price yet.

11:27am: Speaking of Amazon Echo Show vs Home Hub, Google just mentioned that is can access YouTube easily (obviously, since Google owns YouTube). It's interesting because this is something Amazon Echo devices can't do anymore (at least not without a terrible workaround).

11:26am: Google Home Hub will help you in the kitchen, where a lot of people will keep the new smart speaker with a display. this is where a lot of people stick their Amazon Echo Show.

11:25am: Saying hello to Google Home Hub will give you tons of information based on your voice (not someone else in your household). The time, weather, commute times and reminders are read aloud if you wake up and tell Google Home hello.

11:23am: My favorite Google Home Hub feature so far: Ambient EQ, Google has a dedicated sensor and its own algorithm to fine tune the brightness. It can respond automatically to the bright lights of the day and gradually shift to the indoor lights in the evening. Automatically turns the screen off at night.

11:21am: The deep dive into Google Home Hub is up first. The company is talking up seeing responses, not just hearing responses. This is good for Maps, GCal and looking up photos. Turning Philips Hue lights on and off, however, won't be as handy. At least, that's what I use my Google Home for everyday.

11:20am: More photos, leading with the risky shot David got, thanks to our friends next to us in the audience. We're among the first with a close-up of the devices.

11:19am: For fans of the orange power button on the Google Pixel 2, good news. It returns in the Google Pixel 3, at least in the pink sand color pictured. Funny, we don't actually know the names of the colors yet.

11:18am: Here are photos of the devices.

11:16am: The products were in the audience the entire time, on pedestals. David is handing my smartphone camera to a random stranger next to him in the audience to get a better shot. It better come back to us David - I only have a half-dozen phones on me!

11:15am: The Pixel Slate is also official. And so is the Google Home Hub. That's all three products in the short span of two minutes.

11:14am: The Google Pixel 3 is real. It does come in a pinkish Sand color.

11:12am: And, there it was. Google's chance to mention the Google+ hack when touching about its security prowess, and Osterloh didn't mention Google+ at all. I guess that's still fresh and will be addressed later (when everyone pelts execs with questions).

11:10am: "AI + Software + Hardware" just flashed in the background. It's funny, when I went to visiting Google about five years ago, they were adamant about being a software company (usually as an excuse as to why Google Glass never took off – aka you can't blame us, we're just dabbling in hardware). Well, a lot has changed in just five years.

11:08am: Google's algorithms can recognize people, landmarks, objects – this is not what you care about. But the end result is better photos, and Google sees that as an opportunity to help people. "You're going to see this in a lot of our products today."

11:07am: Our Wearables Editor James Peckham in the UK just sent us a link to a Google video that's already live.

11:06am: Rick is just retreading ground, noting that Smart Compose is coming to mobile, starting with Pixel. Lauding the Pixel 2 camera.

11:05am: "Delivering information has always been in our DNA. It's why we exist," says Osterloh.

11:03am: Google's Rick Osterloh has taken the stage, welcoming the media, sales associates, and carriers (like Verizon, big hint) to the launch event.

11:01am: The Beatles song Help is playing while examples of Google's software (Translate, Assistant, Maps, Reminders and so forth) and helping people in their everyday lives.

11:00am: Google's event is beginning with a snappy intro. The two screens are moving center stage. Includes a montage video about the Pixel 3 leaking.

10:58am: There are between 250 people here. It's a smaller launch event that we see from Apple and Samsung, which host launches in big venues. Google keeps things intimate. That's kind of nice.

10:56am: Phones I brought with me? That's a good question. I have a lot.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

iPhone XS Max

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

iPhone 8 (for a dedicated MiFi)

LG V40

I think that's it

10:55am: Okay, give minutes to go. Time to turn on rapid fire updates from me, Matt Swider, Joe Osborne, and David Lumb. We're in the second row, so we have a good advantage point.

10:45am: More artsy photos from Google – with curved edges. We're getting the live blog situated for the event happening in less than 15 mins. now. It's so far filled with New York City shots – at least here in the NYC launch event. We're guessing London has the same sort of vibe.

10:26am ET: They're teasing the colors with the badge colors. "Is this Lavender or Sand," asks David Lumb? We'll grab another photo of the variety. Seems like a big clue about the colors that we expect for phones.

10:15am ET: Google has some artsy shots in a slideshow. Lots of portrait shots in the city, especially in New York City. As our new Mobile Editor David Lumb points out that the big screens in front of us are subtly curved around the edges.

10:00am ET: We're entering the Google Pixel 3 event now. It's actually at the same venue we first got hands-on with the LG V40. Let's hope the camera on this phone is a lot better.

10:00 ET: We're entering the Google Pixel 3 event now. It's actually at the same venue we first got hands-on with the LG V40. Let's hope the camera on this phone is a lot better.

9:45am ET: There's word that the Google Pixel 3 leaks continue, as Verizon and other retailers have already begun posting retail pages for the Android device. This is likely because Google is set to ship these to customers and store locations ASAP.

9:30am ET: We're here at the Google Pixel 3 launch event today, where we expect Google to announce a lot of hardware. Two phones, a smart home speaker, a new Chromecast, a new laptop and even a Chrome OS tablet.