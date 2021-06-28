Google now warns if you're searching for a topic with unreliable results

In a bid to combat poor quality and unrelated search results, Google has launched a new notification system that will advise users to “check back later” when more information from reliable sources becomes available.

Google said it has trained its systems to discover when a topic is breaking and evolving rapidly but trustworthy sources are yet to publish materials on the subject.

With the launch of the new About This Result panel, Google users will be equipped with more information about the sources likely to provide trustworthy insight into a particular topic searched online.

Google search

The panel is set to aid users to make more informed decisions about the websites they visit, especially when it comes to selecting the website that is the most useful and relevant to their search.

Since last year, Google has been running similar notices that inform users when the search engine has not been able to find anything that matches their search correctly.

The notices will be rolled out in English in the US to begin with, with Google planning to expand into other territories and languages over the coming months, although the company did not provide any further specifics.

“Accessing timely, relevant and reliable information is increasingly important in our current environment,” said Google in a blog post.

“While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet."