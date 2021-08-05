Google Nest Doorbell (battery) release date, price, and everything you need to know

The best video doorbells are a great way to ensure you never miss a delivery again, as they let you converse with whoever’s on your doorstep through your smartphone, even if you’re not at home.

The Nest Hello is one of the best video doorbells we've tested and now Google has given it a hefty upgrade by adding a rechargeable battery so it can be installed in homes that don’t have an existing wired doorbell - making it suitable for renters too.

It’s not just the addition of a rechargeable battery either, the camera has been given an overhaul so footage is displayed in a 4:3 ratio, so you can see the full length of someone at your threshold, while HDR improves details in bright sunlight and low light.

What is it? A new version of Google’s video doorbell

How much will it cost: $179.99 / £179.99 / AU$329

When will it be out? It’s available to pre-order now in the US, UK and Australia, with shipping on August 24

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) will set you back $179.99 / £179.99 / AU$329, which is more affordable than the Nest Hello which was priced at $229.99 / £229.99, when it launched in March 2018. The Nest Hello is currently not available in Australia.

Google’s biggest competitors in the video doorbell space are Ring and Arlo. Ring’s top-of-the-range video doorbell that can be battery-operated or mains powered is the Ring Video Doorbell 4 , which at $199.99 / £179 / AU$329, is slightly more expensive than the Nest Hello in the US and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Arlo video Doorbell is available as a hard-wired or battery-powered model, with the wired version costing $149.99 / £179.99/ AU$289.99 and the battery-operated version priced at $199.99 / £179.99 / AU$329.

Unlike many video doorbells on the market, the Google Nest Doorbell doesn’t require a monthly subscription. It comes with the ability to save up to three hours of video in the cloud for free - but Google’s algorithms determine the footage that is saved based on the motion and sound identified in the video. However, you can supplement these with a Nest Aware subscription that offers continuous recording. Prices start from $5 / £5 / AU$9 per month.

The Google Nest Doorbell is available to pre-order in the US, UK and Australia now, and will ship on August 24.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) design

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) has a sleek new look that’s not as bulky as the Nest Hello. The black fascia has given way to a white, minimalist design that features the 145-degree camera lens at the top, with the doorbell button itself at the bottom, surrounded by a warm white LED light that illuminates when the doorbell is pressed.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Google Nest Doorbell can be powered by a rechargeable battery, or hard-wired. Google says the battery can last up to 2.5 months before it needs recharging.

That’s based on capturing 10-12 events a day, however, how often and for how long live view is activated, as well as the climate and even how often motion is detected will affect how long the battery lasts.

If the Nest Doorbell (battery) is hard-wired, it will trigger any existing chimes in your house when the doorbell is pressed. Alternatively, it can be set to play a sound on Google Nest smart speakers and Google Nest smart displays in your home - this is handy when it’s battery-operated.

Google smart displays can also show a live-feed from the Nest Doorbell on their screens - great for avoiding cold callers when you’re at home, and a feature already offered by the Nest Hello.

The doorbell’s camera records footage in HD, with a resolution of 960 x 1280 pixels - which isn’t as high as the resolution offered by the Nest Hello.

It also offers a 6x zoom and HDR, to ensure you can pick out details in the footage even if it's recorded when it’s very bright, or in low light. The footage is also recorded in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which Google says means you can see the full length of someone on your doorstep.

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) will send an alert to your smartphone when it detects motion, and using the Home app you can view a live feed from the doorbell’s camera, or review the footage at a later date.

Just like the Nest Hello, Google’s latest video doorbell has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can converse with whoever’s on your doorstep.

It’s powered by Google’s new TPU chip, which can also be found in Google’s recently-announced Nest Cam (battery) , that is capable of recognizing and tracking objects in the video it records, rather than using cloud processing, making the doorbell faster and more reliable at identifying the course of the motion.

The Google Nest Doorbell also has local storage and a back-up battery for the first time ever, so it can store up to 60 minutes of video even if the power or Wi-Fi has gone down. When the doorbell comes back online, any footage stored locally will be uploaded to the cloud and visible in your timeline.

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is weatherproof with an IP54 rating and even comes with a 20-degree wedge in the box that can adjust the angle of the doorbell’s camera, so its lens can capture all of your driveway.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) features

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) can now recognize vehicles and animals, including types of animals such as cats and dogs, as well as people and packages, and includes this information in its alerts. This means it's easier to see at a glance what the source of the motion is and whether you need to open the app and take action, or simply ignore it.

In a bid to reduce the number of unwanted, nuisance alerts, Google also says the Nest Doorbell can identify if a motion isn’t worth notifying you about; for example rain or snow and ensures that an alert isn’t sent to your smartphone in these cases.

Just like the Nest Hello, you can also set the doorbell to broadcast pre-recorded responses to anyone at your threshold - handy if you can’t get to the door at the time.

Google has also included a number of privacy-related features with the doorbell, such as encrypted video, a green LED on the doorbell that lets the person at your threshold know when the camera is streaming or processing, and two-step verification.