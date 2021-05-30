Google Nest Cam 2021 release date, price and everything you need to know

The best home security cameras let you check in on your property when you’re not at home to make sure it’s safe and sound, and the Google Nest range of home security cameras are among some of the best we’ve tested as they use facial recognition to identify anybody that comes within its field of view.

After Google confirmed that the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor was no longer available from either from the official Google Store or other sources, but it will launch a new range of Nest Cams to be launched in 2021, we can see many potential buyers wondering which Nest Cam they actually will be able to buy.

It’s not just the Google Nest IQ Outdoor that’s out of stock, either. The mains-powered indoor version; the Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor , is also out of stock worldwide.

While some UK retailers claimed to have stock available, they were unable to provide any for collection or delivery in a number of postcode areas - further fueling our interest in Google’s new range of home security cameras.

It’s worth noting the Google Nest Cam Indoor and Google Nest Cam Outdoor, which don’t have facial recognition and have lower-quality audio, are still available, however.

We’ve rounded up what we know already about the new Nest Cams 2021 and what we expect to see when these new home security cameras eventually do drop.

Expected Google Nest Cam 2021 price

The Google Nest IQ camera, which was later re-branded as Google Nest IQ Indoor, was the first home security camera with facial recognition Google launched. It cost $299 / £299 / AU$399 when it debuted in June 2017, although it wasn’t released in Australia until mid-2018.

The Google Nest IQ outdoor soon followed in September 2017 priced at $329 / £329 / (around AU$425) however it has never been released in Australia.

When Google launched the Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) in March 2021, which was a direct replacement for the Google Nest Hub (originally called the Google Home Hub) the brand’s latest smart display cost the same as its predecessor did at launch.

The same thing happened with the Google Nest Mini 2, which was a direct replacement for the Google Home Mini.

With this in mind, we expect the Google Nest Cam 2021 Indoor to cost $299 / £299 / AU$399 while we’d hope to see the Google Nest Cam 2021 Outdoor costing $329 / £329 / AU$429, although inflation might dictate a very small rise if the features inside don’t dramatically change.

The Google Nest IQ Indoor was first unveiled in June 2017, with the Outdoor version being launched in September the same year, alongside the Google Pixel 2 smartphone .

Google I/O 2021 has been and gone without a singlereference to the new cameras, so we’d be surprised if a June launch is still on the cards as the launch date. Instead we’d expect to see the new Nest camera line introduced in September alongside the Google Pixel 6 smartphone , which has been the widely-rumored date for more Google hardware.

Google Nest Cam 2021 name

The new Google Nest cameras haven’t been officially named yet, but we expect they will be called the Nest Cam IQ Indoor (2nd generation) and the Google Nest IQ Outdoor (2nd generation) if they follow the naming convention Google adopted with its latest smart display, giving it the moniker Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) .

Nest cam 2021 leaks

Google has remained tight-lipped on the new range of home security cameras, not offering up any more than the fact they are due out in 2021.

However, a recent FCC filing made by Google for a device called G3AL9 could potentially be for the new security cameras.

Described as a “Wireless Streaming Device”, there was no indication that the device contained a screen, which means it could well be a new home security camera.

The documents included as part of the filling describe the power supply as a “3.65Vdc Rechargeable Li-polymer Battery or 5V from AC/DC Adapter” indicating that, similar to Arlo’s range of home security cameras including the Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 , the new Nest cameras may be battery operated but also offer the ability to be mains powered too.

What we want to see

While, in our reviews, we found the Google Nest Cam IQ line to be great home security cameras, they aren’t perfect. There’s always room for improvement, so here’s what we want to see…

Better resolution

Both the Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor and the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor record footage when motion is detected, and it’s captured in Full HD resolution. However, rivals Arlo and Eufy both offer home security cameras that can record in 2k - the Arlo Pro 3 and the Eufy Cam 2 Pro - while the Arlo Ultra even records in 4K resolution. The improved resolution means the camera can be installed so it captures a wider area, for example higher up a property, but details are not lost as it’s possible to zoom in to the footage, and Google needs to offer this option to keep up with the competition.

Color night vision

Once again, a number of Arlo and Ring home security cameras offer color footage at night thanks to built-in LEDs and spotlights - which makes identifying details in footage recorded after dark easier too. It’s certainly something we’d expect to see on a new range of Nest security cameras as it’s proving a popular feature in updated models for Google’s rivals.

Battery power

We’ve already mentioned the possibility of the new Nest cameras featuring rechargeable batteries, but in our eyes it's a feature Google desperately needs to offer. Offering the option of battery-power means there’s more flexibility on where the cameras can be installed, particularly outside cameras as these are often fixed to exterior walls of a home. If an exterior camera is mains-powered it requires some DIY expertise to install and may even require a professional if it needs to be connected to the electrical circuits rather than a power outlet. We’re all for features that ensure anyone can install the camera, even those with very few practical skills.

Privacy shutter

While indoor home security cameras are a great source of peace of mind, they can also raise concerns over their every move being watched. For those that are privacy conscious many of the home security cameras on the market, including the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and the Ring Indoor Cam , feature shutters that cover the camera lens and cut off power to the microphone.

Integration with a smart alarm

Both Ring and Yale offer smart alarm systems that work with their home security cameras - although Yale’s home security cameras are currently only available in the UK. If the camera detects motion, the alarm can be set to trigger automatically. This all-in-one solution is the logical next step when it comes to securing your property, and considering Google bought a stake in security firm ADT in August 2020, it seems likely this is the route it could take with the Nest cams - although whether it will be available worldwide remains to be seen.