Google is making a huge change to tabs in Chrome – here's what you should know

It's hard to remember just how we coped in the times before web browsers supported multiple tabs. But while the ability to have multiple sites open in the same browser window has proved to be a massive boon, it has introduced a new problem – that of tab overload.

In recent time, Google has made various changes to tab in Chrome, starting off with making it possible to 'pin' them as always-available tabs, shrunk down to take up less room. Then the company introduced tab grouping and colouring to help with organization. Now the grouping process can be automated.

Google is currently testing an automatic tab grouping feature called Tab Groups Auto Create. It's experimental at the moment, but the idea is that Chrome will intelligently create tab groups and organise open tabs as you open them.

Very little is known about just how the automated process or, or what criteria Google is using to power grouping in this way. The company says of the feature: "Automatically creates groups for users, if tab groups are enabled". It works in the macOS, Windows and Linux versions of Chrome, as well as Chrome OS.

Automatically organised

If you want to try out this new automated tab grouping feature, you will need to be running the latest Canary build of Chrome. This build of the browser is designed for developers to try out, but it can also be used by anyone who likes to live on the cutting edge. You can download it here, but bear in mind that it might not be entirely stable, so you may want to run it alongside the main release version of Chrome rather than using it as your main browser.

With Chrome Canary installed, you can enable tab grouping using the following steps:

Launch Chrome and pay a visit to chrome://flags Search for Tab Groups Auto Create, and then use the drop-down menu to select Enabled Restart Chrome and you're ready to go

Via Techdows