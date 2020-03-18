Google is giving away free Play Store credit to customers stuck at home

Google has a nice surprise for Google One subscribers who are self-isolating to avoid catching or spreading Covid-19. The company is sending out free Google Play credit coupons which can be redeemed against anything in the store.

The gifts are being sent out by emails, and although Google doesn't make explicit reference to coronavirus, the timing is perfect for anyone who finds they are stuck at home looking for entertainment.

There is one catch. Not all Google users are receiving the store credits, only Google One subscribers – those who have paid for a little extra storage for Gmail and Google Drive.

At least one TechRadar writer has received an email from Google about their UK-based Google One account, and was pleased to find they had been given £4 of credit for free. Android Police also reports that subscribers in the US are receiving $5 of credit, and emails are also being sent out in India. Other territories may follow in the coming days.

Grab it while you can

While the prospect of free money (essentially) is appealing, don't wait too long before you claim the Google credit, or it will expire. You need to make sure that you add the credit to your Google Payments account by 29 June, and then you need to spend it by 29 September.

Once you've added the credit to your account, you can use it to pay in part or full for apps, games, movies, music and books – in fact, anything you find in the Google Play store. Enjoy!

Via Android Police